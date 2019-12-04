Democrat Jerry Nadler In Preparation For Impeachment Hearings: ‘I’m Not Going To Take Any Sh*t’

Nadler, who rarely uses profanity, reportedly made the statement Tuesday night in a closed-door meeting with Democratic colleagues.

As Democratic lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee geared up for Wednesday’s televised phase three of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, Chairman Jerry Nadler reportedly told his colleagues on Tuesday night that he wasn’t going to “take any sh*t” from Republicans.

According to Politico, Nadler delivered his strong message in a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats, as they prepared to begin the new phase of Trump’s impeachment inquiry investigation. The profanity was apparently a rarity for Nadler, as he is not one who is known to use such words on a regular occasion.

Nadler was reportedly aiming the proclamation at House Republicans who reportedly are likely to use any means possible to throw a wrench in the gears of the House Judiciary Committee hearings.On Wednesday, the panel consisted of four legal and constitutional experts who are helping lawmakers determine whether or not Trump committed any wrongdoing in his conversation with the Ukrainian president.

Politico also noted that his warning might have also been aimed at some of his Democratic colleagues who have previously questioned his role in the impeachment investigation process.

While earlier this year, House Democrats were very publicly divided on whether or not Trump’s impeachment should move forward in an official manner, with Nadler at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the matter, those feelings have morphed into a mostly overall unity inside the party, especially on the heels of two weeks of televised witness testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

The House Intelligence Committee hearings, which have come to be known as the second phase of Trump’s impeachment inquiry, were mostly celebrated by Democrats, who feel that their case against Trump is undeniable, given the evidence that was presented during the hearings.

But extra eyes from within the party are reportedly on Nadler as he conducts the highly-anticipated hearings with legal experts, as the party aims to ride the wave of momentum that was formed during the second phase.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wednesday’s hearings come in the wake of the release of the 123-page Republican rebuttal to the findings of the House Intelligence Committee with regard to whether or not Trump should be impeached.

Three Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Devin Nunes, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Michael McCaul penned the scathing rebuke, claiming that Democrats fell far short of proving that the president was in the wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.

“The evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations, and none of the Democrats’ witnesses testified to having evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor,” the letter read.

Democrats are expected to take a full vote before the Christmas holiday on whether or not to impeach Trump and send the matter to the U.S. Senate for its final phase.