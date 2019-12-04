Shocking Video Shows Men Scaling New Border Wall That Donald Trump Called Unclimbable

Photojournalist J. Omar Ornelas posted a shocking video on Tuesday that showed three men scaling a new section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in mere seconds using nothing but a rope ladder. Donald Trump, who has made the border wall a key focus of his presidency, has said that the new wall is designed so that it “can’t be climbed,” according to Mediaite, but the video showed that Trump’s claim apparently isn’t accurate.

Ornelas, who works for the Deseret Sun and was nominated as one of the photographers in the Pulitzer Center’s 2019 photojournalism of the year category, posted the video to his Twitter page on Tuesday, explaining that this is a new section of the wall.

The video rapidly reached over a million views. While some commenters replied that no wall is climb-proof and no one has ever claimed otherwise, the president has often bragged that the new wall sections had been tested by expert climbers and found to be too difficult to scale, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“We have, I guess you could say, world-class mountain climbers. We got climbers,” Trump said. “We had 20 mountain climbers. That’s all they do—they love to climb mountains. They can have it. Me, I don’t want to climb mountains. But they’re very good, and some of them were champions. And we gave them different prototypes of walls, and this was the one that was hardest to climb.”

He added that “they’re unbelievable climbers. This wall can’t be climbed. This is very, very hard.”

While reports later emerged that the wall wasn’t tested by mountain climbers, the president has insisted that the new sections of the wall will be extremely difficult to climb. But as the video indicates, not only can the wall be scaled, it can apparently be scaled quite rapidly.

This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/MIrD3HhVsE — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) December 4, 2019

Loading...

While the White House has confirmed that there has been no new wall built since Trump took office, the administration has been replacing old sections of the wall with the newly-designed barriers that are meant to be more difficult to breach.

However, recent reports have emerged showing that people have cut through the wall using common household power tools.

While Mark Morgan, Trump’s Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has said that they have broken ground in the Rio Grande Valley to begin building, so far the president has failed to live up to his promise to build a southern border wall. Trump has also failed to secure any money from Mexico to build the wall, a promise that he has repeatedly assured Americans will happen.