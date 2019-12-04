Donald Trump Calls Justin Trudeau Two-Faced After The Canadian Leader Was Caught Apparently Mocking Him

'[T]hat was funny when I said the guy is two-faced,' Trump reportedly quipped.

On Tuesday, a video leaked showing the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently mocking Donald Trump. When asked if he had any opinion about the image, the American president called Trudeau “two-faced” before quickly amending his comments to say that he was also a “nice guy.”

Trump was appearing at a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the NATO summit when the press asked about the video, which shows Trudeau, along with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron together in a crowd apparently mocking Trump, according to NBC.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump said, pausing for a moment. “[A]nd honestly…he’s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy.”

Trump went on to say, according to Fox News coverage of the event, that he believes Trudeau’s comments may have come from the fact that he has said that Canada isn’t paying enough into the alliance and Trudeau must not be “very happy about it.”

He asserted that Canada should be paying “2 percent” because Canada has “money.”

“So I called him out on that and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it but that’s the way it is,” Trump concluded, saying he can imagine why Trudeau isn’t happy.

According to White House reporter for Bloomberg News, Josh Wingrove, after the press conference was over, Trump then turned to others at the table and said that he thought his comment was funny.

“Meanwhile, American press caught this gem at the very end of a Trump event today. Trump turned to others at the table as press were leaving, and said: ‘that was funny when I said the guy is two-faced,'” Wingrove wrote on Twitter.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the three world leaders met at a NATO event. Macron joined the group and Johnson turns to him and asks him why he is late.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said, apparently referencing Trump’s lengthy press conference earlier in the day.

Loading...

Macron then makes some comments that can’t be heard on the mic, and then Trudeau weighs in, saying that “his” team’s jaws dropped after Trump apparently made some comment during the day. It’s unclear what Trudeau’s jibing is referencing, however.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Shortly after the video emerged, Trump announced that he was leaving NATO early and canceling his final press conference, saying that he had already done enough press events in the time that he was at the conference, prompting wide speculation that he had canceled the press event after being mocked by his fellow world leaders.