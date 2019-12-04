Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Clashes With Liam & Changes Tactics

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 5 indicate that a tiff between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will spark a war. Thomas will try a new strategy to beat an old foe, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas, Liam, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will spend Thanksgiving at the Forrester mansion. The Inquisitr reports that it will be a joyful day for Hope and Liam as they celebrate Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) first Thanksgiving with her. Douglas will also be spending his first holiday without Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), but luckily he now has a new mother to spend the day with.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that while at a family gathering, Liam and Thomas will get into an argument. Liam still feels very protective of Hope after everything that Thomas has put her through. Time and again, he warned Hope that Thomas was just manipulating her. In fact, he was shocked when Hope told him how Thomas had let her believe that he was dead.

Therefore, Liam won’t be thrilled to see him at the Thanksgiving dinner. In fact, Liam may even be quite hostile. Thomas also won’t be happy to have Liam at the dinner table. If Liam tries to warn Thomas to stay clear of Hope, Thomas may take offense.

However, Liam may feel that Hope’s safety is at risk because he can no longer protect her at work since he has returned to Spencer Publications. Liam may want to draw boundaries, but that is the last thing that Thomas may want to hear. Thomas still feels as if he has a future with Hope, especially now that they are both Douglas’ legal guardians.

Of course, this fact irks Liam to no end. As he told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Thomas will now forever have a connection to Hope because of Douglas. Liam had no intention of dealing with Thomas for the rest of his life, and now he needs to stomach the designer for a very long time.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that while Thomas and Liam’s confrontation may seem petty, it is only a glimpse of what lies ahead. Thomas will up the ante in his bid to make Hope his own for once and for all. Steffy already told her brother that Liam did not imagine a future with Douglas. Therefore, it’s only a matter of time before Thomas uses Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope.