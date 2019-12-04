Jeremy Calvert Admits He Will ‘Always Love’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer

The new season of Teen Mom 2 dealt with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the relationship between Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert. The divorced couple attempted to rekindle their romance and on the reunion special, which aired Tuesday night, the mom-of-three revealed where their relationship stands, and Jeremy admitted that he will “always love” Leah.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Leah opened up to reunion host Nessa and explained the status of their current relationship. She admitted that she “feels like” things are over and explained why she felt that way.

“I’m still growing in my life, so I’m just not ready to be exclusive with anyone honestly,” Leah revealed. Of course, the host had to ask Leah if that means she is dating other people. The mom-of-three admitted that she is “talking” to other people but said it “depends how you classify dating.” She further revealed that during the time the former married couple were trying to make things work, they were both talking to others.

Leah Messer took a trip to Hawaii with her three kids and had hoped that Jeremy would be able to join them so that they could have some alone time. However, he was unable to make the trip and the two instead planned on having dinner together. Even though they had plans, the dinner just never seemed to happen and when Jeremy sat down to talk to on the reunion, he opened up about that as well.

“Sometimes I kind of wish I took her to dinner,” Jeremy revealed.

Leah and Jeremy married back in 2012 and had one child together, a daughter named Addie. They divorced in 2015. On the reunion special, Jeremy admitted that he had “a lot of regret.” He explained that he wished he had been a “better husband” when Leah Messer “was not healthy.”

Despite the fact that the two may no longer be working on rekindling their romance, Jeremy admitted that he will “always love” Leah.

Fans had hoped that the two would get back together and for most of the season, it appeared that things would work out in their favor. While they tried to rekindle their romance, it, unfortunately, didn’t go that way for the former couple. Nevertheless, they appear to be co-parenting together well for their young daughter, which is important.

While the two opened up about their relationship, they also opened up about Leah Messer’s first husband Corey Simms. Jeremy claimed that Corey doesn’t attend doctor’s appointments for their daughter Ali who has a rare form of muscular dystrophy.