Kamala Harris Throws Shade At Donald Trump After Condolence Tweet

Senator Kamala Harris ended her campaign for president today, and President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the Senator. While on the surface, his comment could have read sincere, given their past, it likely was not. Harris clapped back quickly with a snarky reply, which garnered plenty of attention on the popular social media platform.

Trump took to Twitter and retweeted his 2016 campaign manager Corey R. Lewandowski’s tweet about Harris’s exit from the crowded field of candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Kamala Harris ends once-promising campaign. Another one bites the dust. Guess it’s not as easy as everyone thought. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ connected with people; that’s why he won 38 Primaries and Caucuses,” wrote Lewandowski.

In his retweet, the president added a comment.

“Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”

Shortly after that, Senator Harris retweeted President Trump.

“Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial,” she added.

Harris’s comment referenced Trump’s possible impeachment trial, which is expected to take place in the United States Senate sometime early next year should the House of Representatives draft and decide to vote on Articles of Impeachment against the president. As The Inquisitr reported earlier that today, the House Judiciary Committee released the impeachment report after its November hearings about Trump’s activities with Ukraine. The 300-page report laid out a timeline and evidence of impeachable offenses the House said that President Trump committed.

Within hours, Harris’s tweet received more than 55,200 retweets and 239,000 “likes.” Plus, thousands of people replied to what many felt was a massive burn. Memes featuring Elmo with blazing fire behind him, atomic bomb explosions, President Obama dropping the mic, and even several of the senator herself appeared to be some of the favorites among Twitter users who responded to Harris’s words.

“Already an all-time classic tweet,” replied author/musician Mikell Jollett.

Loading...

Not everyone who replied was complimentary of Harris’s burn on Trump.

“Where he’ll be acquitted in the Senate and remain President!” media analyst Mark Dice commented along with a laughing emoji.

People also expressed that they are glad that Harris will be able to focus entirely on her work in the Senate since she will not be on the campaign trail during the possible impeachment trial.

“I hope you now feel free and unburdened and can do what you do best and nail this criminal in the White House. Your time will come. I look forward to you as AG, a woman indicting and prosecuting Trump, Barr, et al., and watch you rise from there. God bless,” replied writer and pundit Cheri Jacobus.

Many other Twitter users agreed with Jacobus’s sentiments. After Harris announced she’d ended her campaign, her name almost immediately came up as a possible Attorney General or Vice President should the Democratic party win the 2020 presidential election. Many people hope to see her become the Attorney General.