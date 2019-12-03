Kellyanne Conway Attacks Joe Biden, But Her Husband Isn’t Having It

Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway have differing political opinions when it comes to her boss, Donald Trump. But the couple usually manages to keep their relationship out of the spotlight while expressing their differing beliefs.

But on Monday, George directly addressed and contradicted a tweet sent by Kellyanne aimed at Joe Biden and the Ukraine scandal that is rocking the Trump presidency. According to a report from The Washington Post, George replied to the White House counselors tweet, which referred to allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s chief political rival, Biden.

“Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” she wrote.

George replied with “Your boss apparently thought so.”

While the two have openly debated other topics in the past, and have clearly disagreed on others without directly contradicting one another, this is reportedly the first time that George has used his social media account to attack his wife to his 812,000 followers.

Kellyanne doesn’t appear to have responded publicly to the barb, but many of the lawyer’s followers were happy to see him use his Twitter account to address his wife’s support of the president. Others, on the other hand, were confused by the pair’s relationship and the way it is playing out in public.

In the past, George has publicly addressed his wife’s politics while speaking with other individuals on social media.

“Your wife is an enabler. Your wife is a cheerleader. What kind of game do you think you’re playing?” wrote New York Post reporter Larry Brooks.

“She’s both, but that doesn’t mean I’m playing a game,” he replied.

He has also said that he believes that she is “in a cult,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Kellyanne, for her part, has defended some of the more shocking comments from President Trump.

In March, he claimed that George was jealous of Kellyanne’s success and called him a “whack job” who is doing a “tremendous disservice” to his wife.

What’s not nice—and impeachable and criminal, to boot—is that you used your presidential powers to try to extort a foreign country into announcing bogus investigations into conspiracy theories so that you could use the announcement for your personal political advantage. https://t.co/umQgTYHqNS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

Loading...

“I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump wrote.

Kellyanne later defended the comments, saying that Trump had stayed out of the fray for a while, but decided to respond when George accused the president of having a mental health issue.

“He left it alone for months out of respect for me,” she said. “But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

Kellyanne has also suggested that George’s tweets could be taken as offensive.