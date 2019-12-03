Chrishell Stause Breaks Silence And Files For Divorce From ‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause Hartley filed her own divorce papers from husband Justin Hartley, but in hers, she listed a different separation date than the This Is Us star listed. The actress also broke her social media silence she’s maintained since Justin filed his petition in November.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Justin, 42, filed for divorce, listing July 8, 2019, as the date that they separated. However, according to a TMZ report, Chrishell, 38, filed her petition in response to Justin’s, and in it, she listed November 22, 2019, as the day they parted. That date is the day that Justin filed his paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to dissolve their union.

Initially, Justin’s date of separation raised eyebrows since Chrishell had shared pictures of them at a Golden Globes party just a week before, and they’d been together various other times from July to November, including when Justin took over Ellen Degeneres’s talk show.

Celeb attorney Samantha Spector filed Chrishell’s paperwork, and there is another notable difference in hers versus Justin’s. Chrishell asked that Justin pay spousal support as well as attorney’s fees while he included that he did not want to pay the support or fees in his filing. The Days of Our Lives star also noted that she plans to return to her maiden name of Stause after the divorce.

On Monday, Chrishell broke her silence on Instagram since Justin filed for divorce in November. Until then, she’d stayed silent with no posts after November 19 on her account. The actress posted a meme with a quote that she credited to author Nishan Panwar.

“It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it is even harder remembering who they used to be.”

Several of Chrishell’s former soap opera co-stars from her time as Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Bethany Bryant on The Young and the Restless chimed in with supportive comments.

Actress Rebecca Budig, who starred with Chrishell on AMC, replied with a series of red heart emoji.

Loading...

“Sending love to you,” wrote Y&R actress Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin) along with a heart emoji. Bregman starred with both Chrishell and Justin on Y&R when Justin portrayed Adam Newman on the CBS Daytime drama.

“Sending you so much love,” replied Y&R‘s Kelly Kruger (Mackenzie Brown), and she also ended her comment with a red heart.

“Sending you love sweets,” Alicia Minshew (Kendall Hart) wrote.

So far, the only reason given for the couple’s divorce is “irreconcilable differences,” which is a common reason spouses use to dissolve a marriage. Chrishell and Justin had been married for two years, engaged for two years, and dated for three years before their engagement.