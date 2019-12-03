Jenelle Evans Reveals If She Is Dating Following Divorce Announcement

On October 31, Jenelle Evans shocked fans when she announced she was leaving her husband of two years, David Eason. Now, the former Teen Mom 2 star is revealing whether or not she is dating again.

The mom-of-three has moved to Tennessee since announcing the split and some fans have wondered if perhaps she has already moved on from her husband. However, the former reality television show star took to her Twitter account on Monday night to reveal if fans were correct in their speculation.

“Y’all need to chill. I’m not dating anyone,” Jenelle wrote, including a laughing so hard it was crying emoji.

Since announcing her split, Jenelle has been relatively quiet on social media so the tweet was certainly unexpected, but fans showed their support by liking it. Over 1,500 likes appeared on the tweet along with 29 retweets.

Some of her fans even chimed in under the tweet and let the former reality show star know that they were supportive of her.

“Stop listening to the negativity and rumors, and start being happy and focusing on family and your business you can’t change people’s rude thoughts and sayings. As long as that’s not what you think and you know the truth that’s all that matter,” one fan tweeted to Jenelle.

“Don’t listen to negativity. Stay strong and take care of yourself. I am sure you are hurting but as you know it does get better. You are still young,” another fan wrote.

Jenelle didn’t respond to any of the comments to her update, but it is great to see the mom-of-three getting support from her fans. It isn’t just her fans who are supporting her, though, but also her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith. Since splitting from David Eason, Jenelle and Nathan have been getting along and have been able to co-parent together well. Recently, he even took to the social media network to stand up for the mother of his son after her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, tweeted relationship advice to Jenelle’s ex-husband, Courtland Rogers.

After Jenelle’s ex-husband tweeted that he wanted to get a divorce from his current wife, Kailyn chimed in and urged him to not take a decision like that lightly. While some fans called out Kailyn for being a hypocrite, Nathan jumped in and accused Kail of “egging on” drama with Jenelle. Kailyn denied that her tweet had anything to do with her former co-star, though.