‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victoria Is Stunned

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 3, bring a major storm to Genoa City, and several people are stuck with each other. Phyllis finds herself at Nick’s, Billy is at an out-of-the-way bar with Amanda, and Victoria is stuck at Newman Enterprises with Rey when the power goes out.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) reminisce, according to SheKnows Soaps. She shows up at Nick’s place looking for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), but Chelsea isn’t there. Phyllis and Nick share their daughter, Summer (Hunter King), and they’ve had some good times together in the past. However, more recently, they haven’t been getting along very well since Phyllis testified against Nick’s sister and mother in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial.

However, now that Nick’s relationship with Chelsea is on the rocks, these two have enjoyed some flirty moments recently. They already had drinks and played video games once, and now that they’re stuck together in the storm, they pull out their mobile phones and play some more online games together. These exes end up having a grand time, and it seems like this could be a hint at things to come for Phyllis and Nick.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) flirts with danger. He’s just so stifled in his life. Billy believed that if he quit his job at Jabot, then everything would magically be better, but that isn’t the reality of his life post-work. Instead, Billy realizes that he is playing a role in his life instead of being himself, but he’s lost and doesn’t even realize who he truly is anymore.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Billy helps out Amanda (Mishael Morgan) when they both find themselves at an out-of-the-way bar. Then, they’re stuck for the evening due to the bad weather, so they make the most of it. Billy seems to enjoy his freeing conversation with somebody new who doesn’t appear to have any preconceived notions about him. As for Amanda, she also appreciates her evening with Billy.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets an apology. She and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) hunker down at Newman Enterprises when the power outage leaves her office locked. During their moments together, Rey stuns Victoria when he apologizes for arresting her in the whole J.T. fiasco even though Rey was really just doing his job at the time. They two connect and seem to get to know each other better as they weather the storm.