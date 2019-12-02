Brandi Glanville And Kim Richards Will Reportedly Be Seen ‘Multiple Times’ Throughout ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards were seen filming last month.

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards were recently seen filming scenes for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean the former cast members are being brought back to their full-time roles. Instead, according to a new report, the women will be seen in guest-starring roles when the show returns to Bravo TV next year.

Hollywood Life revealed on Sunday that in addition to former cast member Camille Grammer, Season 10 will also include a “handful” of appearances from Glanville and Richards, who were last seen in full-time roles on the show’s fifth season.

“[They] will film more after Thanksgiving,” a source close to production shared.

According to the report, Glanville is on good terms with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, even Richards’ sister, Kyle, who she feuded with throughout her final season as a housewife. As an insider explained, the two women have buried the hatched and “moved on” from their years-long feud, and are actually friends at this point in time.

While Glanville and Richards won’t be featured on the upcoming 10th season in full-time roles, likely due to the fact that they didn’t film with the rest of the cast until a couple of months into production, the Hollywood Life source revealed that they will be spotlighted in a lot of the new episodes’ storylines.

As for the future, Kyle is said to be hoping that Glanville will ultimately be invited back to the series full-time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards opened up about her sister Kyle’s previously strained relationship with Glanville during an interview with TooFab at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala last month. She explained that when the two women weren’t getting along, she refused to stop seeing either of them.

Loading...

“I keep that separate,” Richards said. “I am supportive of both, and I don’t think anybody would want me to not see another person. When I was having my problems with Lisa Rinna, I never once said to Kyle, ‘Are you spending time with Lisa Rinna?’ I would never do that.”

While many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills believed that Richards was being disloyal by spending so much time with Glanville years ago, Richards never saw things that way. She didn’t let Glanville’s negative comments about her sister get in the way of their friendship.

Although Richards said she and Glanville are currently “close,” they didn’t see one another for a year as Richards dealt with a cancer scare.