‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefano Is Suspected, Will’s Life Is In Danger

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 2, 2019 reveal that Stefano DiMera will be a big topic of conversation among some Salem residents.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and his wife Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will begin to suspect that it was Stefano who sent Marlena the bouquet of flowers on Thanksgiving Day. The note was simply signed with the initial “S” and was first thought to be from Marlena’s daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

However, after a quick phone call to Sami it was clear that she wasn’t the one who sent her mother the gorgeous flowers. Now, John will believe that the gift may have been one from Stefano, who hasn’t been seen in Salem for years.

As fans already know, Stefano has returned in a way. Although actor Joseph Mascolo has died, the show found a way to bring the character back without the conventional recast. Instead, they are now putting Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) into the role, as it appears Steve has been given all of Stefano’s thoughts and memories.

The twist has yet to be fully explained, but fans were stunned to see Steve’s face in last week’s crazy cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and her new beau Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will have a heartfelt talk about taking the next step in their romance. Although the couple’s love is new and Justin is still grieving the loss of his longtime wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), the couple may discuss moving in together since Kayla recently got a brand new place.

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) continues to work hard in hopes of freeing her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), from prison. Ben has been locked up for about a year now after he was accused of killing his own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Strauss).

Loading...

Ciara and Ben now believe that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) are behind Jordan’s murder, and are trying to prove Ben’s innocence by taking them down.

Elsewhere in Salem’s prison system, Clyde Weston (James Reed) will be back to his devious ways and this time he’ll look to make an attempt on Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) life.

Will is currently in jail for the death of Adrienne, and is Ben’s cellmate. However, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Clyde hopes to get him out of the way this week when he orders to have him killed.