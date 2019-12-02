Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’s Daughter, Lucie, To Guest Star In ‘Will & Grace’ ‘I Love Lucy’-Themed Episode

The real-life daughter of the classic TV couple will recreate the famous candy factory scene.

Will & Grace is about to collide with I Love Lucy. The reboot of the Emmy-winning TV sitcom will pay homage to the Lucille Ball classic during its final season next year — and Ball’s real-life daughter will play a key role in the episode set to air this spring.

Will & Grace’s I Love Lucy tribute will feature dream sequences with Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally), according to Entertainment Weekly.

In addition, Eric McCormack will play Desi Arnaz’s Ricky Ricardo in recreations of three classic I Love Lucy scenes from the famous “Job Switching,” “Lucy Does a TV Commercial,” and “Lucy’s Italian Movie” episodes that first aired in the 1950s. The entertainment site notes that the I Love Lucy scenes will be scripted exactly the same as they were back in the day.

Lucie Arnaz, the 68-year-old daughter of original I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, will guest star in the chocolate factory scene from the iconic “Job Switching” episode.

Arnaz, who previously appeared alongside her famous mom in the post-I Love Lucy series’ The Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy, took to Instagram to post a photo of her as the loud-mouthed candy factory supervisor originally played by Elvia Allman back in 1952, and she looks exactly like the character who famously screamed, “Speed it up a little!”

It’s no surprise that I Love Lucy fans are excited for Arnaz’s cameo in the tribute to her late parents’ iconic sitcom.

“Omg you look IDENTICAL to that character. Brilliant hair makeup actor!!!!” one fan wrote to Arnaz.

“Wherever she is, I’m sure Elvia is very proud!” another added.

“So happy to see you apart of this!! I wanted Debra Messing to do the Lucy movie in the early 00’s. She looks so much like her,” a third fan chimed in.

Arnaz is not the only one who’s a dead ringer for the character she’s recreating. In a separate post to Instagram, Messing posted a photo of herself dressed as Lucille Ball’s Lucy Ricardo. The 51-year-old star looks exactly like Ball did when she played the role of the zany redhead more than 60 years ago.

In the caption to the group pic alongside her Will & Grace co-stars, the actress described the episode in which she gets to play classic TV’s iconic character as a “career high.”

Will & Grace fans can expect some impressive guest stars for the show’s final season. In addition to Arnaz, singer Demi Lovato will rock a baby bump for a guest role next season.