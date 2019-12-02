Amy Klobuchar Suggests She’ll Vote To Convict Donald Trump In A Senate Impeachment Trial

Klobuchar admitted that she doesn't see an instance where she would vote to acquit Trump should his impeachment inquiry make it to the U.S. Senate.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar provided a peek at what direction she’s leaning should the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine pass from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate, hinting that she will likely vote to convict the president.

According to Fox News, Klobuchar dropped the hint while talking with Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, after the host questioned where Klobuchar stands on the current status of Trump’s impeachment inquiry, given the current state of the evidence.

Klobuchar didn’t appear to hold back when asked if she would consider acquitting Trump.

“At this point, I don’t see that,” Klobuchar replied.

“But I’m someone that wants to look at every single count. I’ve made very clear — I think this is impeachable conduct.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful also warned her party that they would need to reach out to a broader base of potential voters if they want any chance at beating Trump come November 2020.

Echoing claims she’s made the past, crediting her Midwestern heritage and experience, Klobuchar argued that she has the best shot at winning over voters in suburban and rural areas — places crucial to securing a strong enough base to defeat the 45th president.

“If Donald Trump gets elected, shame on us,” she said.

“We need to bring our party together and bring with us independents and moderate Republicans, just like I’ve done in all my races where I’ve run in suburbs, rural and suburban areas.”

Klobuchar doubled down on her experience, citing her ability to flip key areas when the proverbial rubber meets the road.

“I think that experience of winning and knowing how to build that coalition matters. And that is the argument I’m going to keep making,” she said.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Klobuchar’s comments about her position on Trump’s Senate impeachment trial — should it make it that far — came on the same day she compared the president’s Ukraine scandal to that of former President Richard Nixon’s “Watergate” scandal, as The Inquisitr reported.

On Sunday, Klobuchar told Chuck Todd during an interview on MSNBC’s Meet The Press that Trump’s involvement with Ukraine amounted to what she labeled as a “global Watergate.” She argued that America’s Founding Fathers inserted the impeachment process into the U.S. Constitution to provide the appropriate power to remove a president from office, if necessary.

While Nixon’s “Watergate” scandal involved his administration’s involvement with breaking into the Democratic headquarters, Klobuchar compared the 1972 scandal to Trump’s Ukraine ordeal, alleging that Trump has essentially committed the same crime, but on a global level.