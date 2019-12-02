NBA Trade Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge Would Be ‘Completely Logical Target’ For Suns, Per ‘HoopsHype’

As the 2019-20 NBA season progresses, multiple signs are indicating that the San Antonio Spurs may consider moving LaMarcus Aldridge before the February trade deadline. Once he becomes available on the trading block, several teams who are in dire need of a frontcourt boost are expected to express interest in adding Aldridge to their roster. According to Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, among the teams who could engage in a midseason trade with the Spurs involving Aldridge is the Phoenix Suns.

After a surprisingly strong start this season, the Suns are once again struggling to consistently win games. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-10 record. With their recent struggles, several issues on the Suns roster were exposed.

If they are serious about ending their playoff drought this season, the Suns should strongly consider addressing their major problems by trading for quality players who could complement the face of the franchise, Devin Booker. As Urbina noted, Aldridge would be a “completely logical target” for the Suns as he could help them tremendously improve the position where they are currently the weakest.

“If the two sides could figure out the financials, Aldridge would be a completely logical target for a Phoenix team so desperate to turn the corner, since he’s a veteran All-Star who can play the position where they are probably the weakest: power forward. You could do a whole lot worse than a starting frontcourt of Aldridge and either Aron Baynes or Deandre Ayton when he returns from suspension. Remember, the Suns nearly signed Aldridge back in 2015. The big man has said he was ‘very close’ to joining Phoenix, but he ultimately chose San Antonio.”

Though he no longer fits the timeline of their young core, Aldridge would still be a great addition to the Suns, giving them an All-Star-caliber big man who has plenty of playoff experience and a reliable scoring option next to Booker. This season, Aldridge is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks, while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Aldridge is indeed an upgrade at the Suns power forward position and his potential arrival in Phoenix would allow Coach Monty Williams to turn Dario Saric into their sixth man. Adding him to the Suns’ core of Booker, Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., and DeAndre Ayton would increase their chances of making a huge impact in the deep Western Conference this season.