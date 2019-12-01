Kanye West Introduces A ‘Bored Game’ To The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Gang In A ‘KUWTK’ Spoiler Video

In an Instagram post from Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West appeared in a new clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the video, Kim’s husband made up a game about positivity because, as Kim explained, he wants everyone in his life to “be positive.”

As the family sat around a table, Kanye had everyone turn to a specific page in the dictionary, and then assigned a project for everyone to take part in that involved choosing and underlining which words send a positive message.

Kim, Kourtney, Kim and Kanye discussed all sorts of random words.

Kim wanted to know if anyone had chosen “barrel” as one of their positive words, but nobody did. So, she followed up by asking about the word “barter.”

Both Kourtney and Kim underlined the word, meaning “to exchange goods or services for other goods or services without using money.”

Kourt — who has recently been posting Instagram updates from Asia where the practice is common — thought the idea was nice.

Khloe semi-disagreed, saying that even though going through the experience can be uplifting, “… it can also introduce so many negative things at the same time.”

Nobody but Kourtney chose the word “basic” as being a positive word, but in her case, the eldest Kardashian sister could not explain why she chose that word in particular. Khloe reminded her that no reason is “either right or wrong,” but in this instance, she just wanted to understand the reason the 40-year-old reality star had picked “basic” for a positive word on the chosen page.

Kanye spoke up about what tends to happen when his little dictionary game is played.

“This always sparks these kind of conversations. People get into parenting and this and that. It’s a fire board game like when you’re bored. That’s what board games are.”

“It’s true,” said Khloe who laughed at the “bored” idea.

