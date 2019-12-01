NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Grizzlies’ 2020 1st-Round Pick For Spencer Dinwiddie, ‘FanSided’ Suggests

Despite not having Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets have managed to beat the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Barclays Center, thanks to Spencer Dinwiddie. In 35 minutes of action, the 26-year-old point guard finished with 32 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, and two steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from beyond the arc. With his explosive performance against the Celtics, Andrew Hughes of FanSided’s Hardwood Houdini can’t help himself but think about the possibility of seeing Dinwiddie wearing Boston’s jersey before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

Though recent rumors suggested that the Celtics are finding a defensive-minded big man who could fill the hole left by Al Horford on their roster, Hughes believes that Dinwiddie would be a “dream target” for Boston. Dinwiddie would be a clear upgrade over Brad Wanamaker and Carsen Edwards as Kemba Walker’s primary backup, giving them a very reliable scoring option in their second unit. Dinwiddie may have spent most of his NBA career coming off the bench, but he has already proven that he’s ready for the starting role.

Dinwiddie may be playing the same position as Walker, but Hughes thinks that they could coexist in the Celtics’ backcourt. He went as far as saying that the potential tandem of Dinwiddie and Walker has the capability of becoming the Celtics’ version of the Portland Trail Blazers’ explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

“Quite frankly, his fit next to Walker–who has proven to be able to defer to his teammates swimmingly in Boston–would be Damian Lillard-CJ McCullom-esque. His timeline also fits nicely with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as a 26-year-old 2014 draft pick. Dinwiddie’s first true season in the league was Brown’s rookie year, but he brings more experience as a journeyman and a veteran, relative to a 21-year-old Tatum at least.”

The potential arrival of Dinwiddie in Boston would undeniably make the Celtics a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season. However, the only chance that the Nets would consider moving Dinwiddie is if they find themselves out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Even if that happens, the Celtics would also be needing to sacrifice precious trade assets to convince the Nets to engage in a trade deal involving Dinwiddie.

To acquire Dinwiddie, the Celtics could offer a trade package centered on the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2020 first-round pick to the Nets. In the proposed trade deal by FanSided’s Hardwood Houdini, the Celtics would be sending Gordon Hayward and the Grizzlies’ pick to the Nets in exchange for Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan.