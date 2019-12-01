Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky

On Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren landed the endorsement of Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, reports The Hill.

In a statement, Schakowsky praised the Massachusetts Democrat for creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and for managing to convince former President Barack Obama to embrace the agency.

“She helped organize a public groundswell of voters to support it. She led the battle to convince Congress to pass it. Then she was asked by President Obama to set it up and staff it,” Schakowsky said.

The Congresswoman also praised Warren’s commitment to social and economic justice.

“She converted her passion for social and economic justice into fundamental changes in the structure of our economy — into concrete reality. Think what she will do as President of the United States,” she said.

“I’m deeply grateful to have her support in this fight,” Warren responded to the endorsement, calling Schakowsky a “relentless fighter for working families.”

As Chicago Tribune reported, the two Democrats appeared on stage together during a rally in Chicago’s North Side.

During the rally, Warren discussed her family background and her signature policy proposals, outlining her vision for the United States.

This was the Massachusetts Senator’s first visit to Chicago since June. As Chicago Tribune notes, Schakowsky’s endorsement and the decision to campaign in Chicago comes as Warren continues to slip in the polls.

The latest Des Moines Register, for instance, found Warren’s support in Iowa slipping from 22 percent in September, to 16 percent in November.

Warren started plunging as soon as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg started rising in the polls. Along with Buttigieg, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is also gaining support from Iowa voters.

Although rising in Iowa, Buttigieg has failed to make an impact in other states. Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have managed to gain traction nationwide, however, so the Democratic primary appears to be a three-way race between the two men, and Warren.

Biden is still the front-runner, largely thanks to his South Carolina firewall. In South Carolina, the former vice president is polling 19 points ahead of his closest competitors.

Biden’s support could be soft, according to multiple Democratic strategists, who claim that the former vice president’s final performance in South Carolina will depend on how he does in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two early states.

Biden could also benefit from the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, given that the Senate trial would effectively force Sanders and Warren to stay off the campaign trail.