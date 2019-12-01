‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: Ridge Serves Brooke The Divorce Papers

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week of December 2 shows that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a last-ditch effort to save his marriage. Although he will make a heartfelt pitch to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to forgive his son, it appears as if the blonde cannot be moved.

Ridge Gives Brooke An Ultimatum

Ridge said farewell to his wife in an emotional goodbye scene. But it seems as if he is not quite willing to let his marriage go yet. As reported by The Inquisitr, he will give Brooke an ultimatum.

“A house where my son is not welcome is not a home,” he will tell Brooke. He wants his wife to forgive Thomas so that they can move ahead with their future.

But Brooke will not change her position on her stepson, not even for the sake of her marriage. She will tell Ridge, “I’m not going to change the way I feel about Thomas.” It seems as if Brooke believes that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is beyond redemption and she will not budge. However, she conveniently forgets her own past wrongdoing, including trying to cover up the fact that Thomas’ “death.”

Thomas Rejoices On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful promo, entitled “A House Is Not A Home” shows that Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will discuss their father’s failing marriage.

Steffy will realize, “You’re happy they broke up.”

“I’m not going to apologize for enjoying the end of that marriage,” Thomas retorts.

Ridge Confides In Shauna

Ridge will show Shauna Fulton the documents that could change his life forever.

“Divorce papers,” Shauna says. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video clearly show that she’s shocked that Ridge is even considering taking things this far.

But Ridge will admit, “I’m not sure that I can sign them.”

Loading...

Ridge Serves Brooke The Divorce Papers

The Bold and the Beautiful promo show that Brooke will be close to tears when her husband serves her with the divorce papers. It seems as if Brooke believes that they could work things out even if she refused to forgive Thomas.

Brooke will plead, “I can’t believe that this is what you want.” She knows that she and Ridge still love each other, and in Brooke’s world that is enough to make a marriage succeed.

The soap opera spoilers video shows that Ridge will warn Brooke, “If we sign this, it’s over.”

It seems as if the dressmaker means business, but it’s anyone’s guess if Brooke will humble herself and apologize.