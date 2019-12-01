Jinger Duggar Shares Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment With Felicity In Latest Instagram Snap

Jinger Duggar and her baby girl enjoy some time together in L.A.

Jinger Duggar seems to be enjoying getting to explore many places in Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and daughter Felicity. Many photos have been posted by the Counting On star depicting their new life in California. Her latest snapshot was shared on Instagram on Saturday revealing how her family of three spent their afternoon and it is adorable.

Both Jinger and Jeremy have said how Felicity is like a ray of sunshine and that they love seeing her exploring and learning new things each day. Duggar fans also love seeing the little girl always smiling, laughing, and clapping when she’s happy. In her mom’s cute snap, Felicity is seen standing on a bench next to Jinger with her usual happy face and melting Duggar fan’s hearts in the process. The 1-year-old has on a pair of plaid pants with a long-sleeve pink top. She has a tiny matching pink bow in her hair. Her little silver shoes also match the ensemble perfectly.

Jinger is holding onto her daughter while looking over at her with a smile on her face. The 25-year-old mom is wearing a pair of blue skinny jeans and paired it with a blue patterned shirt. She went with comfort as she has on white sneakers that she had previously worn while exploring parts of L.A.

The mom of one has her long blond-highlighted hair pulled back away from her face into a low ponytail. She threw on a pair of large hoop earrings to complete her relaxed style. The sweet mother-daughter moment between Jinger and Felicity was captured perfectly and fans loved it.

“She’s just so cute!! It’s fun looking at her pictures and you can just see the joy in her face!!!! Thanks for sharing with us!!!!” one person said excitedly.

“So much color in your life, figuratively and literally,” another fan said.

There is a colorful mural right behind the girls that livened up the photo. It seemed to be a picture-perfect moment to snap away. Jeremy is likely the one with the camera in hand taking a pic of his girls.

Jinger is the one in the Duggar family that has always loved fashion and it shows now that she has grown up, especially since she moved to L.A. One recent photo had her in a pair of similar skinny jeans and a baseball cap. Fans love that she has broadened her wardrobe quite a bit since she married Jeremy and started her own family. It looks like both girls are enjoying seeing all the sights in the area, and looking good doing it.