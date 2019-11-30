Megan Thee Stallion Cuddles With Her Dog, Foe Thee Frenchie, In Adorable New Instagram Video

Megan Thee Stallion recently shared a cute moment with her dog, Foe Thee Frenchie, on Instagram.

The “Cash S–t” rapper posted a video to share with her 7 million followers on Saturday, November 30. In the video, she is snuggled up with her bulldog as they are both in a bed and sharing a pillow. Megan is rocking silver hair in the photo, with her makeup in full glam. The rapper is seen in the video wearing foundation, highlighter, eyeliner, silver eyeshadow and clear lip gloss. She is also showing off her new hairstyle, which is a silver half-up, half-down hairstyle.

In the video, Megan is seen teasing Foe as he sleeps peacefully next to her. The rapper is sharing with her followers how the dog pretends that he has had a long and exhausting day by the way he is having a deep slumber next to her. Megan is seen in the video giving her commentary about her dog as she zooms in on him sleeping next to her and slightly blinking his eyes throughout the video. In one part of the clip, Megan even jokes that it must be “so hard being poor,” referring to the fact that her dog doesn’t work during the day.

At the time of writing, the sweet post of Megan and Foe received more than 500,000 views. The video also received more than 3,000 comments under her post.

“He is so cute,” one follower wrote, followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

“U 2 are doin too much,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“You love dis dog,” another fan shared.

“He need his own YouTube meg,” another fan suggested.

Megan has shared adorable moments with her dog in the past on her Instagram page. The “Hot Girl Summer” is known for calling out her dog’s name relentlessly in several other Instagram videos. Foe’s popularity on the photo-sharing app has reportedly grown so much that he has his own Instagram page. The official page, which is called Frenchie40e, currently has 208,000 followers and mostly consists of photos of Megan and Foe together.

Loading...

While Foe was resting, Megan was the one who was working hard the night before the Instagram video. The rapper was in Detroit for a performance on Black Friday. The performance was Megan’s first time in the midwestern city, and she took the stage alongside rappers like YFN Lucci, Calboy and Polo G. The performance was just one of the many stages the rapper has graced this year.