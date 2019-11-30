WWE News: Huge Segment Announced For ‘Monday Night Raw’

Seth Rollins seemingly turned heel on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, when he blasted the entire roster for losing to NXT and Friday Night SmackDown at Survivor Series. However, “The Architect” appears to have had a change of heart, and plans to issue an apology during the upcoming show.

Rollins broke the news via his Twitter account, where he revealed that he’d been doing some “soul searching” and he hopes that the WWE fans and his fellow superstars will give him a chance to speak on Monday’s episode.

Of course, chances are the planned apology is all part of an angle which will lead to Rollins pulling a swerve and further establishing his new villainous persona. Apologies are rarely genuine in the world of sports entertainment, so Rollins likely won’t be at Monday Night Raw to make amends with his fellow superstars.

At the end of last week’s show, Rollins wrestled Kevin Owens, but the match was disrupted due to interference from the Authors of Pain. They attacked Owens and left Rollins alone, suggesting that a faction is brewing between the team and the former Universal Champion.

Rollins also took one last opportunity to attack Owens after he’d been beaten by the powerhouse tag team. This wasn’t babyface behavior on Rollins’ part, and the feud with Owens is likely to continue as a result.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, it was Rollins who pitched the heel turn idea to WWE‘s creative team. The superstar has been a polarizing figure among fans in 2019 due to his outspoken social media behavior.

The former Universal Champion also drew the ire of the wrestling community after claiming that All Elite Wrestling was the minor leagues. His comments came months after he got into a Twitter altercation with New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay, and ended the argument by bragging about his bank balance.

Part of the reason for Rollins’ decision to turn heel might have something to do with the fact that he’s pushing for a match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 36.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, Rollins has been challenging the “Straight Edge Superstar” to a match since he joined WWE Backstage as an analyst. However, the dream bout is unlikely to happen as Punk isn’t a WWE superstar.

Rollins’ social media conduct was criticized by Punk on his first full episode of the show, which led to Rollins officially proposing a match at next year’s marquee pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if his challenge will be accepted.