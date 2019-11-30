‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Thanksgiving With Kids After Agreeing To Split Custody With Jim

Meghan King Edmonds' kids were sick on Thursday.

Meghan King Edmonds spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her kids on Thursday, but unfortunately, all three were under the weather.

Just over a month after her messy split from Jim Edmonds, who filed for divorce on October 25, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories, which chronicled Thursday’s events.

On November 29, Us Weekly magazine revealed that Meghan spent her first Thanksgiving since splitting from Jim with their three children, 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes. She shared with her fans and followers that she had to cancel her celebration because her entire family was “sick as a dog.”

In one of her posts on her Instagram stories, Meghan included a photo of some cheese and crackers.

“My sweet babies have to forfeit Thanksgiving this year… I will make up another feast another day for them when we are all better,” she wrote in the image’s caption.

Also on Thanksgiving, Jim shared a social media post of his own, revealing that he was spending his holiday with his children from his past marriages, including Hayley, Landon, and Sutton.

“This young lady killed her first thanksgiving,” Jim wrote with a photo of Hayley and Sutton on his Instagram stories.

Jim shares his two oldest children — Lauren and Hayley — with his first wife, LeAnn Horton, and shares his two middle children — Landon and Sutton — with second wife Allison Jayne Raski.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Meghan and her estranged husband Jim agreed to share 50/50 custody of their three kids earlier this month after hashing things out with their lawyers. Unfortunately, as a report from In Touch Weekly magazine explained, Meghan is reportedly “not happy” with the terms, even though her husband Jim is said to be “thrilled.”

“Meghan didn’t want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that’s exactly what happened,” an insider told the outlet earlier this week. “She expected him to get less because she’s been saying he can’t handle it, but he’s doing just fine.”

According to the report, Meghan and Jim’s custody agreement was made just after she allegedly showed up to her former partner’s home “late and drunk” after he cared for their kids by himself. The report also claimed Meghan was dropped off by a man who supposedly crashed his vehicle into a wall as he attempted to leave the property.

Meghan and Jim were married for five years.