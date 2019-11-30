Michael Moore Agrees With President Trump That The U.S. Political System Is ‘Rigged’

The documentary filmmaker, in rare form, admitted Trump was right about a rigged system, but criticized him for not following through on promising to fix it.

Michael Moore, the famed liberal filmmaker and stalwart critic of President Donald Trump, probably caught his fans by surprise during a recent interview in which he admitted that he agrees with the president that America’s political system is “rigged.”

According to Yahoo News, during an interview on Wednesday night’s airing of MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Moore stated that Trump was right on the money with his 2016 campaign messaging that, in part, pushed the idea that Washington D.C. had a “swamp” element to it and that he would work on corrected the rigged system.

“The people that came out for Trump,” said Moore, “I’m not talking about the racist white supremacist part but people tired of the system and Trump told them it was rigged.” Moore said.

“It was rigged and he was right when he said that,” Moore added.

As The Washington Examiner reported, Moore might have agreed with Trump on that point, but he reverted back to his criticism of the president, saying that Trump failed to deliver on the promise he made to American voters to fix the political rigging.

“He won on that, but he hasn’t delivered on any of that,” Moore said.

Moore’s agreement with the president came as he made clear that he stands behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as his Democratic candidate of choice for the 2020 presidential election — the same candidate he backed during the 2016 election.

The 65-year-old Fahrenheit 9/11 creator and Academy-Award winner wasn’t happy with the outcome of the 2016 Democratic primary and fired off accusations at the Democratic National Committee of rigging the election in favor of nominating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But Moore sent a warning during the MSNBC interview about the upcoming 2020 election, saying that this time the election will be “rigged in favor of the Donald Trumps” and even predicted that the moderate Democratic choices, like late-entrant and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden essentially do not stand a chance.

He also had a bit of political advice for Sanders.

“Bernie needs to say, ‘I’m going to build a Medicare for all system, and Donald Trump is going to pay for it or all the Donald Trumps out there are going to pay for it.’ We need to come at this really hard, and that’s what the American people want,” Moore said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Moore officially tossed his hat in the ring for Sanders last month at a large rally for the fiery progressive candidate, joining alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The rally was shortly after Sanders returned to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack that temporarily took him out of the presidential race.