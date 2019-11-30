‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Celebrates Thanksgiving With Former Boyfriend Brian Carter After Split

Kristen Doute announced their breakup in September.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter may not be dating but they’ve remained friends post-split.

Months after the Vanderpump Rules cast member confirmed she and Carter had parted ways after a years-long relationship on Instagram, the former couple was seen spending time with one another on Thanksgiving Day and right away, Doute’s fans and followers wondered if they were back together.

After several of her online audience members flooded her with questions about the status of her relationship with Carter, Doute set the record straight, revealing that while she and Carter have continued to spend time with one another in the months since their breakup was announced, they are currently just friends.

“We are friends,” she told one curious fan along with a red heart emoji.

Doute and Carter began dating in 2014 and during Vanderpump Rules Season 7, their relationship became a hot topic after Doute expressed frustration with the lack of financial help she was getting from Carter. As fans will recall, the couple was living together for years in Doute’s West Hollywood apartment before Doute purchased a home of her own in The Valley.

Prior to her relationship with Carter, Doute briefly dated James Kennedy and spent years in a relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Doute confirmed her relationship with Carter had reached its end on Instagram in September.

Loading...

“This is our version of a conscious uncoupling,” she wrote at the time. “Carter and I both know and have come to terms that our new label is friends – full of the utmost love and respect. He’s one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known. As we unravel what has been for so long such an intertwined life, it hasn’t been easy. But it’s a step in the right direction.”

At the same time, Doute admitted that when it came to the status of their relationship, there wasn’t necessarily a black and white answer for where they stood.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute’s back and forth relationship with Carter appeared to be a source of contention between Doute and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, during production on Season 8. In fact, Doute’s relationship with Carter may have actually led to her falling out with Schroeder and Maloney this past summer.

In July, Doute was absent when Maloney traveled to Las Vegas with her co-stars for a second wedding to Tom Schwartz and in August, Doute was missing when Schroeder celebrated her engagement to boyfriend Beau Clark.