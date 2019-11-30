Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Birthday Celebration Thrown For Her On The Set Of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Actress Kaley Cuoco might be far from home working on the series The Flight Attendant, but that didn’t stop her friends and coworkers on the set from celebrating her big day. On Saturday, she shared a video on Instagram showing the surprise celebration they threw for her to mark the occasion of turning 34.

In the video, Kaley looked overjoyed as she was surrounded by several people singing “Happy Birthday.” The clip showed her surprise as they brought out two birthday cakes — one was complete with candles while the other cake was decorated with red and blue, and resembled a small castle. She seemed thrilled as she got a closer look at one of the cakes.

After everyone finished the song, The The Big Bang Theory actress turned to thank everyone for the kind gesture as well as thanking everyone on the production team who had helped her in the filming of the series. She then turned to take a photo of the red and blue cake with her cell phone.

Kaley, dressed in a white robe with her hair in a messy bun, also said being in Bangkok had been an “unbelievable experience,” adding that she couldn’t believe she had aged a year on camera. She also said the birthday surprise was a “total dream,” and she would never forget the experience.

After the celebrity thanked everyone, she blew out the candles on the cake as those around her applauded.

In the post’s caption, Kaley thanked everyone for making her feel special.

As expected, hundreds of followers wished the actress a happy birthday, including a few celebrities.

“Happy Birthday Kaley!!! Looks like you were well celebrated as you should be! Love to you from the crazy Houser clan,” country singer Randy Houser wrote.

“Happy Birthday! You are the Lucille Ball of this century. Keep producing the great work that you do. It is really a pleasure to see you perform. Many happy birthdays to you now and in the future. Cheers Kaley!” a second fan commented.

“Happy Birthday Kaley. Hoping all your dreams come true,” a third fan said.

Judging from her Instagram page, the star has been in Bangkok since the middle of November. She has shared several photos of her time there as well as some candid shots from her working on the set. One of those shots happened to be at the end of the first day of filming The Flight Attendant. She also shared a fun snap of her and husband, Karl Cook, as they shared a meal in Thailand.