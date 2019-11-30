Troye Sivan Delights Shanghai As His ‘Bloom The Tour’ Nears The End Of Its Run

Troye Sivan took his talents and his music to Shanghai, China, with his “Bloom Tour” for the second time this year, selling out the Mercedes-Benz Arena both times. The 24-year-old pop prince posted about his triumph on Instagram in his latest update directed at his 10.9 million followers, which include fellow musicians Ariana Grande and Sam Smith.

The hitmaker, who began his celebrated career as a YouTuber and has since collaborated with Charli XCX, has been headlining “The Bloom Tour” around the world for the past year and a half, with only one more stop to go. After he and his band perform in Chengdu, China, Troye will be on to the next event.

Meanwhile, Troye said his current gig has been “life-changing” and “dream shattering” in his latest Instagram update. The highly energetic entertainer showed highlights of his Shanghai concert in which the crowd was fully charged — many fans held up their lit phones as massive amounts of confetti fell on them while the main act did their thing onstage.

As he headed into the arena, Troye greeted Shanghai while wearing a plain white T-shirt underneath a dark-colored jacket that shimmered. He paired that part of his ensemble with dark skinny jeans, wearing his mop-top hair in its natural brunette color — as opposed to the bleached out strands he often prefers — as he rocked out to a crowd of about 18,000. They had gathered in the popular venue, formerly known as the Shanghai World Expo Center, which is located in the vibrant city’s Pudong district located on the East Bank of the Huangpu River that runs through Shanghai.

This most recent social media update, which went live on November 28, had garnered more than 24,000 likes, including one from singer Camila Cabello, and 2,616 comments. Fans from all over the world expressed all kinds of remarks, cementing the fact that Troye has become an international superstar. While many Instagram users only posted emoji to offer their thoughts, others used their words.

“I love you a lot a lot troyee. pls come to indonesia,” said one admirer, who added a crying face, a red heart, and praying hands emoji to her comment.

“CHANGE YOUR HAIR,” stated another follower, who added a worried face, red heart, and pointing fingers emoji.

“So beyond proud of you and happy for you. you’re going places angel, we love you,” remarked a third fan, adding a red heart emoji.