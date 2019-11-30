Stephen Miller Not Facing Any Internal Discipline After Leaked White Nationalist Emails, Report Says

Stephen Miller was the center of a controversy after leaked emails showed the top White House adviser pushing anti-immigration and white nationalist talking points, but he will apparently not face any discipline from President Donald Trump for the revelation.

The emails showed Miller sharing the ideas in emails with Breitbart writer writer Katie McHugh in 2015 and included disputed crime statistics and articles from the explicitly white supremacist website American Renaissance. The leaked emails led to calls for Trump to fire Miller from his White House post, but the administration has been quiet on what discipline, if any, he might face.

As Talking Points Memo noted, it now appears clear that Miller is not facing any kind of discipline for the emails. The report noted that Miller accompanied Trump on Air Force One earlier this week, showing that he remains in the president’s good graces despite the calls for his firing.

The White House had already signaled that Miller’s place in the Trump administration was safe. Immediately after the emails were leaked, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded by attacking the Southern Poverty Law Center, the organization that published the emails. She claimed that the organization was a “far-left” organization meant to smear those on the right, though neither Grisham nor anyone else disputed the veracity of the emails.

Another report from The Daily Beast noted that Trump had no intention of firing Miller.

“Stephen is not going anywhere,” a senior White House official told the outlet. “The president has his back.”

The report added that top White House aides laughed at the idea of Miller being fired, as his anti-immigration views are apparently well-known in the administration. Miller is accused of pushing many of the hard-line immigration policies that Trump has since adopted, including the child separation policy that led to international controversy. He has also pushed for strict limitations on immigration and a peeling back of the rights of asylum seekers, leading to Trump forcing many of them to remain in Mexico while asylum bids are being processed.

Though Trump appears to be standing behind Miller, critics have not let up on the pressure on the administration to have him fired. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched a petition at www.MillerMustGo.com calling for him to be fired, which has steadily grown to now close to 130,000 signatures. The Southern Poverty Law Center has also continued to report on Miller and the leaked emails.