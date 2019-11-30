‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Victor And Nikki Enjoy Thanksgiving

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 29, brings Thanksgiving to Genoa City, and residents appreciate everything they have. However, Chelsea and Nick experienced some tension due to her decision to stay at Adam’s.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) suggested that Summer (Hunter King) join him at the Ranch for Thanksgiving, but she told her dad that she had plans with Theo (Tyler Johnson). They also discussed Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Nick admitted to Summer that he is worried that Adam (Mark Grossman) is using Connor (Judah Mackey) to win Chelsea back.

Meanwhile, at Adam’s penthouse, Chelsea worked to convince him to let her take Connor to the Ranch. Adam didn’t like the idea, but eventually, he gave in. After Chelsea and Connor left, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up with Chinese food. Adam demanded that she apologize for barging into his home when Chance (Donny Boaz) was there, but she didn’t say she was sorry. The unlikely pair managed to have a nice dinner even though Adam suspected that Phyllis still has some ulterior motives. However, Phyllis denied that she’s scheming right now. After all, Simon Black’s (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) shenanigans at the hotel put a kink in her plans. At the end of the meal, they toasted to each other.

At Crimson Lights, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) let Sharon (Sharon Case) know that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) dropped off food, and Sharon prepared to feed the homeless. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) surprised Sharon by showing up, even though she hadn’t expected her daughter this year. Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) also came to help while they were on a break from working at the hospital. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) arrived to help, and Mariah did a double-take.

Meanwhile, Nate flirted with Amanda, and Elena sniped at her. In the end, Elena ended up leaving after Nate told her that Amanda planned to stay in Genoa City. Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) also helped serve the homeless. Lola received pictures of her and Rey’s new nephew from their mother, and Rey declined Lola’s invite to the Abbotts, deciding to stay with Sharon. After the meal ended, Sharon and Rey reflected on its success and slow-danced.

At the Newmans, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) welcomed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) along with Nick and Chelsea. Abby (Melissa Ordway) ate dinner at the Abbotts, so she did not join her siblings at the Ranch. All the children spent time at the stables. Nikki discussed the possibility of the whole group taking a family trip to Switzerland, but that didn’t go over so well, as Chelsea and Nick experienced some awkwardness.

During dessert, Summer showed up, and she “mostly” forgave Victor for making her believe he’d passed away earlier this fall. Then she left to spend time with Theo. Finally, the adults expressed what they were most thankful for, and the couples, except for Nick and Chelsea, kissed.

When Chelsea and Connor got back to the penthouse, Adam was glad that Connor enjoyed the holiday with his cousins. Chelsea told Adam that she would stay the night, and she looked at the glasses from Phyllis and Adam’s meal before she went to bed.