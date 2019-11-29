Here Are The Best Shows & Movies Coming To Disney Plus In December 2019

The last month of the year will be big for Disney's streaming service.

Disney Plus has been in existence for less than a month and it is already one of the most popular streaming services of all time. It is really hard to doubt the power of Disney, but fans are still wanting more, even with the huge library already at their disposal. As the streaming service enters its second month of operation, there are some exciting TV shows and movies heading to Disney Plus in December 2019.

While the old-school movies, Marvel flicks, and Lucasfilm movies of the past are great, fans are truly enjoying the service’s new original content as well. The Mandalorian has been a smash hit so far and people can’t get seem to get enough of Baby Yoda and the great Star Wars action that comes along with the show.

Disney Plus has taken direction from Hulu and has decided not to release all episodes of its series at once. The original content will have a new episode come out each week, which doesn’t allow for major binge watching and also requires subscribers to keep their accounts active for a lot longer in order to finish watching a series.

Aside from its original Disney Plus content, Disney is slowly moving its media from other streaming services onto their own. Disney has recently taken Coco off of Netflix after 18 months on the streaming giant and moved it to Disney Plus. Coco is the first Disney film removed from Netflix since the launch of Disney Plus, but it certainly won’t be the last.

Games Radar has revealed all of the new releases coming to Disney Plus through the rest of 2019 and there are some real gems on the way. Not only will there be new episodes from original series, popular movies are going to be arriving as well.

Disney Plus usually releases new episodes from its original series on Friday of each week.

December 1, 2019

The Incredible Doctor Pol: Jingle Pols

The Incredible Doctor Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Doctor Pol – Season 15

Just Like Me – Seasons 1 & 2

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Star vs. The Forces of Evil – Seasons 1-4

Miles From Tomorrowland – Seasons 1-3

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West – Seasons 1 & 2

Garfield

Glory Road

Expedition Amelia

Incredible! – The Story of Doctor Pol

December 3, 2019

One Day at Disney

December 5, 2019

Thor: Ragnarok

December 6, 2019

Encore – Episode 5

Forky Asks a Question: What Is Love?

High School Musical – The Musical: The Series – Episode 5

The Mandalorian – Chapter 5

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 5

The Imagineering Story – Episode 5

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 5

December 11, 2019

Alice Through the Looking Glass

December 13, 2019

Forky Asks a Question: What Is A Computer?

High School Musical – The Musical: The Series – Episode 6

The Mandalorian – Chapter 6

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 6

The Imagineering Story – Episode 6

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 6

SparkShorts: Wind

December 18, 2019

The Mandalorian – Chapter 7

December 27, 2019