Tucker Carlson Defends Donald Trump Against Media By Calling Him A ‘Full-Blown BS Artist’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended President Donald Trump against attacks by the media in an unusual way this week. According to The Hill, on a segment of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, the media host addressed a story by The Washington Post which spelled out 13,000 documented lies, exaggerations, and false or misleading statements made by the president since taking office.

Part of his defense was to explain that the president is a known “BS artist” who could have made a living as a used-car salesman in another life.

Carlson opened the segment by claiming that people on the left don’t support the president because they believe he is dishonest.

“One of the reasons progressives say they hate Donald Trump is because he lies a lot,” Carlson said. “Trump, they’ll tell you, is a committed liar.”

To support his assertion, he pointed to one of Trump’s most infamous early misleading statements, when the president repeatedly claimed that his inauguration crowd was the largest in history and far larger than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

“As The Post points out, the lying began at the inauguration. Perhaps you remember this claim, which, at the time, deeply offended official Washington,” he said before playing a clip of Trump claiming that his crowd on the National Mall was the largest “ever.”

Carlson said that the statement was obviously a lie, and he wasn’t going to pretend that it wasn’t. But, he argued, everyone knows that Trump is dishonest.

“Why did the president claim it was? Well, because that’s who he is,” he said. “Donald Trump is a salesman. He’s a talker. He’s a boaster, a booster, a compulsive self-promoter. At times, he’s a full-blown BS artist. If Trump hadn’t gotten rich in real estate, he could have made a fortune selling cars.”

Carlson went on to say that he didn’t believe people on the left could fail to support the president just because he was a known “BS artist,” since he has been known to be for a long time.

It’s not the lies that Carlson believes upsets the liberals, but when Trump tells the truth. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carlson then went on to argue that this is the real threat against the powerful in Washington. For example, Tucker said Trump once called immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries as coming from “sh*thole countries.” Tucker pointed out that this was just Trump speaking candidly and argued that no one disagreed with Trump’s statements.