Ciara & Kelly Rowland Look Incredibly Fierce During The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ciara attended the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and posed with “When Love Takes Over” hitmaker Kelly Rowland. In Ciara’s latest Instagram post, the “One, Two, Step” chart-topper looked incredibly fierce with the Destiny Child star.

Ciara matched a red beanie with a roll neck jumper, puffa jacket, and pants of the same color. She wore black gloves and sported her brunette shoulder-length hair down and straight. Rowland, next to her, owned an all-black ensemble that consisted of a long buttoned-up coat, pants, and gloves with jewels on them. She accessorized herself with a belt and silver dangling down earrings. Kelly wore her dark hair down, behind her ears.

In the first shot, the duo is stood with their arms beside them and their heads tilted. They both stared into the camera lens with a strong yet subtle expression and made it look effortless to be that flawless.

In the second image, the pair of them appeared more care-free and goofy. They flashed their teeth and seemed very happy in the photo. Ciara raised a leg and lent in towards Kelly. She closed her eyes and grinned. The picture displayed her black boot which wasn’t shown in the first shot. Rowland placed her arm across her waist and appeared to be laughing.

For her caption, Ciara referenced her latest single “Melanin.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 730 comments, proving to be a hit with her 24 million followers.

“YOU TWO LOOK FABULOUS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Those outfits look so cute and comfy,” another shared.

“GIRL GANG! My Queens. My heroes. My leaders. My role models,” a third fan remarked.

“My two favorite women,” a fourth follower commented.

In other uploads, Ciara shows fans what she got up to.

In a post consisting of five shots, she was photographed in different locations. In her caption, Ciara revealed that her outfit was custom made by Moncler. On the back of her puffer jacket, her name was written in white capital letters.

Loading...

The “Body Party” songstress stated that she had a couple of slices of pizza and posed with Nickelodeon’s own Ninja Turtles. Ciara stood in between the two characters and threw up a peace sign with both her hands. She also took selfies with them and appeared to be having a blast.

Unsurprisingly, her posts all racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Ciara is no stranger to killing it with her outfits. Last week, she hosted the American Music Awards and wore an impressive nine different looks.