Black Friday Deals Now: Here Are The Early Sales You Can’t Miss

Want a $1,000 watch? It's yours for under $200.

Though Black Friday officially begins with the end of Thanksgiving, many stores are trying to take advantage of eager shoppers by offering incredible discounts a day early. In fact, some stores have even started calling the night after Thanksgiving Black Friday Eve.

Though some might debate the moniker, almost all will agree that many fantastic deals are already available for purchase, and below are some of the best on the web.

Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Mechanical-Hand-Wind Watch With Stainless-Steel Strap In Silver

David McNew / Getty Images

One of the craziest deals online comes from retail giant Amazon. It is just one of the places already celebrating Black Friday, claiming “it’s here” on their website. A jaw-dropping find is the Invicta Men’s pro Diver Watch with a Stainless-Steel Strap. The watch normally retails for over $1,000 on Amazon, but is being offered at just $182.99, for an amazing 83 percent off.

Amazon has a number of other offerings as well, and has great deals on the iPhone, as was covered by The Inquisitr.

Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6 Quart 7-In-1 Instant Pot

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The Instant Pot has become one of the most beloved kitchen appliances, and many fans claim that the Duo Nova 7-in-1 iteration is even better than the original, with an incredible perfect five-star rating on Macy’s. The sponsor store of the Thanksgiving Day Parade is generously offering shoppers discount of nearly 50 percent on the multi-cooker, for a final price of $64.99 down from $124.99.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Beats are arguably the most popular brand of headphones in the business, and the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones have gotten rave reviews, with 4.5 stars out of 5 from over 285 customers. Currently, shoppers can get a pair for around $170 off at Target, where they are retailing for $129.99.

LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

David Becker / Getty Images

Another Target steal is the LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR television. The huge set has had its price slashed down by close to 50 percent, saving shoppers a whopping $420.00. Currently set at $479.99, the one con is that the item must be picked up a nearby Target location. However, those interested should make the purchase online to lock in the fantastic deal.

Ann Taylor Clothing

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Ann Taylor sells trendy staples for the modern working woman, as well as for the everyday. The website is offering 50 percent off everything, perfect for those who need dresses for upcoming holiday parties or those who are looking for comfy gifts for family and friends.

The Tag 27 Leather Tote By Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Designer offerings are rarely discounted at more than 60 percent off, but the Tag 27 Leather Tote by Marc Jacobs is the exception to the rule. Sold at Nordstrom, the tote is a stunning neutral grey color and features two sets of straps — one short, one long — for total outfit versatility. Normally $395.00, it is currently selling for $149.97.

Ray-Ban Erika Metal Sunglasses

Get a pair of trendy Erika Metal Sunglasses for just $65.00 at Ray-Ban thanks to their incredible 50 percent discount. The Erika style is not only wildly popular, but has been declared to be almost universally flattering. The sunglasses come in a variety of colors for those who like options. In addition, several other types of sunglasses are available with the 50 percent discount.

HP Laptop – 15t Best Value

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

HP is offering an amazing bargain on their 15t Best Value Laptop. Originally $1,299.99, the price has been slashed to just $449.99. With a 4.4 out of 5 rating, those in the market for a new computer can’t go wrong with such a steal.