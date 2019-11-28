Is Publix Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

While most people do their Thanksgiving shopping in the days leading up to the holiday, it isn’t uncommon to find that you may be missing a certain ingredient. If you are thinking about running out to Publix on Thanksgiving morning, though, you won’t be able to. As it turns out, the popular grocery chain won’t be open so that employees can spend the day with their families.

“All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 29, for your convenience,” a statement on the website reads.

While some stores stay open for at least a few hours on Thanksgiving, Publix has decided to keep their doors closed for the duration of the holiday. However, Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday that Publix has been closed. Last year, the popular supermarket chain was open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. According to a report from Heavy, the grocery store closed on Christmas Day so that employees could spend the day with their family. Currently, the only holiday hours that are available on the stores website are their Thanksgiving hours, but if they follow suit with last years hours, they may likely be closed on Christmas again this year.

Publix will reopen on Friday with their regular store hours. For most stores, that means doors will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until their regularly scheduled closing time which is typically 10 p.m. at night.

Publix isn’t the only grocery store closed on Thanksgiving, though. If you plan to go out, you won’t be able to shop at Trader Joe’s or Aldi either. Also, stores like Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club are closed for the holiday as well.

What are you to do if you find yourself needing some pumpkin pie spice, green beans for you casserole, or an extra loaf of bread for stuffing on Thanksgiving? Luckily, there are plenty of other stores and businesses that are open for the holiday, but most have limited hours of operation.

Hours for Walmart vary, but many will be open in the evening for Black Friday deals. It is best to call your local Walmart before heading out to make sure they are open for what you need. Whole Foods is also open on Thanksgiving, though most will close in the afternoon.