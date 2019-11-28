Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani’s Sons Like ‘Novelty Turkey’ While Talking Thanksgiving With Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson discussed their Thanksgiving plans during a recent interview.

According to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s sons enjoy eating unusual twists on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey. Blake and one of his costars on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, were discussing their Thanksgiving plans with Extra when Blake revealed that his girlfriend’s adventurous kids convinced him to cook up a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey for last year’s family feast.

Blake Shelton said that he and Gwen Stefani have started a new annual tradition of serving three turkeys on Thanksgiving day. He cooks one of them; Gwen’s sons are partially responsible for the second one; and Gwen’s parents bake the final bird.

“I try to do at least a turkey for the deal,” Blake said when he was asked what he “brings to the table.”

“But this bunch has like three turkeys,” he continued, referencing Gwen’s family. “Because the kids always want whatever the novelty turkey is, which last year was the hot Cheetos one.”

Kelly Clarkson seemed stunned that this culinary concoction exists, especially when Blake described the spicy dish to her. He said that it’s a turkey “coated in hot Cheetos powder.”

“Oh my god,” Kelly said.

Blake Shelton revealed that he and Gwen’s three sons—Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5—cooked the turkey together last year. In a separate interview with Extra, Gwen Stefani said that one of her sons saw the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey on the internet and wanted to make it. She remarked that encrusting a turkey with crushed up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and cooking it turns it a “bright orange color,” and she described the end result as “very beautiful.” Gwen and Blake didn’t say anything about how the turkey tasted. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen revealed that they’re going to make it again this year, so it can’t be too bad.

Blake revealed that he’s also going to smoke a turkey, while Gwen’s parents are going to do a “regular” turkey, which he described as “the one that everybody eats.”

Gwen Stefani was doing her Extra interview with John Legend, and The Voice co-coaches discovered said that they’re both cooking the macaroni and cheese dishes for their families this year. Kelly Clarkson said that her family is all going to gather together at her ranch in Montana, and she’s going to cook “whatever somebody tells me to.” According to the talk show host, she’s her family’s sous chef.

“It’s not my general specialty, cooking,” Kelly confessed.

Gwen Stefani previously revealed that she and Blake Shelton will be celebrating Thanksgiving at Blake’s home in Oklahoma, where they will be joined by around 30 other people. Blake said that they’ll stay there for a few days, but they might not have a lot of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey leftovers to snack on during their extended holiday vacation with that large of a group.