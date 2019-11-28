Savannah Guthrie Reveals Freak Eye Injury Left Her Temporarily Blind Ahead Of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The longtime 'Today' host says her son's toy damaged her retina.

Savannah Guthrie has revealed she suffered a serious eye injury at home just a few days before Thanksgiving. The 47-year-old Today show co-anchor said her son’s toy train poked her in the eye and caused damage that led to temporary blindness.

Guthrie revealed her scary medical news via an on-air call to the NBC morning show. The mom of two explained that her 2-year-old son, Charley, was playing and threw his toy train with a “real pointy edge” at her face, causing a tear in her retina, according to Too Fab.

The NBC star said that the incident actually happened last week and that she lost vision in her eye the following day. It then became more serious than originally thought as doctors did laser procedures to avoid performing a major surgery.

“They were afraid my retina would detach,” Guthrie said. She added that it is “looking more hopeful” that won’t be the case.

The Today show host also explained that she wore glasses to work on Monday because she couldn’t see out of her eye due to the fact that “there was so much blood inside the eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

Guthrie added that her little boy is unaware that he caused her such serious injury, and that she wouldn’t want him to feel bad about it. She joked that when Charley heard her talking about the accident on FaceTime with her mom, the toddler came running in and said, “I did it! I did it!”

Despite her injury, Guthrie said she hoped to still provide coverage for NBC at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after a few days away from work, but that her participation at the annual event was still up in the air.

“I’m not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of literally hanging by a thread,” Guthrie said. “But I’m very positive because I think it’s going to be okay.”

An insider told Page Six Guthrie is now expected to appear at the 2019 parade.

Guthrie, who also shares a 5-year-old daughter, Vale, with husband Michael Feldman, has been a co-anchor for NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2012. Other hosts this year include Al Roker and Hoda Kotb.

The official Macy’s Parade website reveals that this year’s parade will include Celine Dion, The Black Eyes Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, and Idina Menzel as well as a new supersized “Astronaut” Snoopy balloon that will honor the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.