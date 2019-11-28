Is Winn-Dixie Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Supermarket chain Winn-Dixie is scheduled to close early, at 4 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day. The store is a popular fixture in southern states such as Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and devotees of the supermarket will no doubt be delighted that they will be able to pick up last-minute ingredients for Turkey Day.

Having later opening hours is just one of the many ways Winn-Dixie is working hard to ensure a happy holiday for everyone. Another is their Price Match Promise, and the store previously tweeted that it will match any advertised price for a Grade A Frozen Turkey.

That said, it is very likely that their price is already the lowest, as the popular Thanksgiving treat was one of the main items highlighted in their weekly circular — retailing in at least one location for just $0.49 per pound.

Other Thanksgiving favorites that are being offered at discounted prices include spiral sliced ham, asparagus, and cans of green beans and corn. The circular is dependent on location, and can be found on Winn-Dixie’s website. The circular deals end on Thanksgiving, so those wanting to take advantage of one of the sale items will have to make it before the supermarket’s 4 p.m. closing time.

In addition to the specific circular items, boxed stuffing is Winn-Dixie’s deal of the week, with 100 additional bonus points being offered with purchase of this side.

The southern supermarket is not just offering discounts on food, but also free recipe suggestions. In their Instagram story, Winn-Dixie showed how to add some flair to their store-bought pies — specifically their pumpkin and pecan options — to make the beloved dessert dishes extra special.

Specifics included showing how to pipe whipped cream like a pro and how to line a pie with pecans in the most Pinterest-worthy of ways, as seen above.

Finally, while many might think that running to Winn-Dixie on Thanksgiving is all about food, there is another awesome reason for shoppers to stop by — and it has to do with Black Friday. Winn-Dixie is currently offering 16 times the points on all gift card purchases made in their store. That means that shoppers can get rewarded for buying gifts for the upcoming holiday season.