Hannah Brown Jokes She & Alan Bersten Made A ‘Beautiful Baby’

Hannah Brown joked today on Instagram that she and Alan Bersten made a “beautiful baby.” This was all thanks to an Instagram update by the Dancing With The Stars pro dancer. Alan was seen literally babying the Mirrorball Trophy in a couple of different videos, and Hannah seemingly couldn’t help but leave a comment.

“We made a beautiful baby,” said Hannah, punctuating her message with a face with tears-of-joy emoji.

Unsurprisingly, the former Bachelorette’s message was much-loved by fans, who have liked it more than 4,100 times. Alan also responded to Hannah’s comment with a couple of tears-of-joy emoji and a party-popper emoji.

Considering all of the dating rumors that have been flying around, Hannah’s flirty message sent some fans into a meltdown.

“Can’t wait for y’all to make some real babies haha jk,” wrote a follower.

“Y’all are playing with my heart now,” complained an admirer, whose sentiments were echoed by many others.

“HANNAH FREAKIN BROWN stop playing with our hearts hahahah girl get on more tour please. And also stop killing us how cute you two are,” gushed a fan.

“Don’t you just love how lovingly and adoringly @alanbersten looks at your baby? #best dad ever,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

The first video of the Instagram update showed Alan pushing a baby carriage. Of course, at first, it was hard to know if he was smiling down at a real baby or not. The pro dancer was seen looking up as he made a quiet “shh” sound as she placed his finger on his lips. The video then zoomed in to reveal the shiny Mirrorball Trophy. He was seen inside a room with lavender walls, with a small kid’s chalkboard set that could be seen in the backdrop.

A second clip showed Alan placing the trophy in a baby seat as he buckled it in. In both clips, he wore an all-black outfit, which included a hoodie that read, “Frown” with a pair of black sweats. He was also seen smiling extremely widely throughout, which certainly played into the “baby” theme of the post.

The DWTS duo has a lot to be excited about as they won the season. But besides their win, the pair’s dynamic relationship seems to have captured many fans’ attention, with plenty of dating rumors being ignited time and time again. The latest of which happened over their 2019 Country Music Awards appearance, when Hannah showed up with Alan as her date. However, they have both denied all rumors on multiple occasions.