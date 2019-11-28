‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return Preview: Negan Hints At A Spy In The Ranks And Jerry’s Fate Looks Grim

As 'Walking Dead' fans look forward to the Season 10 return, a new clip reveals plenty of new details.

The dust is still settling on the midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, that hasn’t stopped fans looking forward to the Season 10 return. With the network releasing a new action-packed trailer, fans are already trying to work out the fates of their favorite characters.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

The midseason finale of The Walking Dead saw a large group trapped in a cave and surrounded by the huge herd of walkers that had been amassed by the Whisperers. The cliffhanger has already gotten viewers concerned that the likes of fan-favorite characters such as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) are among those who are trapped.

As the Daily Express points out, things look particularly bleak for Jerry. In the clip below, the group is seen attempting an escape from the cave via a small tunnel. However, Jerry appears to be stuck and the last that viewers get to see of him is him screaming as he appears to fall down among the walkers. As yet, no further news has been released regarding his fate and he is not seen outside of the cave in the latest trailer.

Some interesting moments featuring Beta (Ryan Hurst) also appear in the Season 10 trailer. He is seen traveling to an abandoned bus. As Nerdist explains, Beta then appears to jump down a hole concealed within the bus. As yet, there is no indication as to what Beta is doing. However, some fans suggest that this may be further details of Beta’s backstory and that the vehicle may actually be a tour bus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the current theories regarding Beta’s backstory involves him being a country singer, so a tour bus would certainly tie in with this.

Jace Downs / AMC

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who was absent from the midseason finale, also gets featured in the latest clip for The Walking Dead. In the teaser he is discussing the potential of a spy within the ranks of the Whisperers.

“The spy you’re looking for is right here in the camp,” Negan says.

Many viewers believe that Negan is talking about Gamma (Thora Birch). This character was seen earlier in the clip telling people at Alexandria that Alpha (Samantha Morton) has trapped members of their community in the cave with walkers. However, there is another option — Negan might actually be talking about himself.

In the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, Negan ends up turning against the Whisperers and returning to Alexandria with proof of his actions against the antagonistic group. As to whether or not this storyline plays out in the TV series remains to be seen, though.

There are also plenty of other interesting snippets contained within the latest promotional video, including a potential kiss between Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos), as well as the image of a bloodied Alpha.

You can view the clip for the Season 10 return below.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of The Walking Dead is set to return in February 2020.