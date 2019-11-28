Rudy Giuliani Called Donald Trump To Say He Was Joking About Having ‘Insurance’ Against Him

'He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy,' Giuliani's attorney said.

Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly made comments about having an “insurance policy” against Donald Trump if the president decides to throw him under the bus. While the former New York mayor has subsequently said that the comments about insurance, or possibly about having incriminating information about Joe Biden were merely a joke, his lawyer apparently pushed him to call Trump to clearly emphasize that his comments were made in jest.

According to The Hill, Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, insisted that he call the president right away to explain what he meant when he said he had an “insurance policy, if thrown under the bus.”

“He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy,” Costello said.

“I told him, ‘Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn’t work that way.'”

Giuliani has recently been the focus of the impeachment inquiry against Trump for his role in the Ukraine scandal. Giuliani is reported to have led the campaign to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden in order to benefit the president’s re-election campaign in 2020.

While the president has insisted that he thinks Giuliani is a good guy, he appeared to turn on his personal attorney on Tuesday, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In the past, Giuliani has said that he was acting “solely” on behalf of “his client” to ferret out “collusion and corruption” in the eastern European nation. Several of the witnesses called to testify in this week’s impeachment hearings, including Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, corroborated this information, saying that Giuliani led the charge to pressure Ukraine on behalf of the president.

But on Tuesday, Trump claimed that Giuliani was talking about another client and denied that it was he who directed the attorney to work with Ukraine.

WATCH: In a new interview, President Trump distances himself from Rudy Giuliani and the Ukraine plot, echoing how Trump distanced himself from Michael Cohen and the Stormy Daniels hush money payments. pic.twitter.com/VLeIbPfx5p — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) November 27, 2019

“No, I didn’t direct him, but he is a warrior, he is a warrior,” he told Fox News.

Trump’s claim contradicts the transcript of the July 25 conversation between him and Zelensky that the White House released. In the call, the president clearly directs Zelensky to work with Giuliani.

“Rudy very much knows what’s happening and he is a very capable guy,” Trump said. “If you could speak to him that would be great.”

However, it appears that the president and Giuliani are still on good terms. Costello added that despite the recent denial by Trump, the two are on good terms and “speak all the time.”