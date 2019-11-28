Miranda Lambert Rocks Sexy Minidress With Cowboy Boots While Posing With Horses

Country singer Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to promote a new collection from her apparel brand, Idyllwind, by modeling a sexy dress while posing beside two white horses.

The singer’s update showed her standing between the two animals in a barn. The floor was covered with hay, and bricks of hay were stacked behind them. A dome light hung from the ceiling and the strings of lights hanging in the background created a warm ambiance to the shot. One of the horses was eating hay off the ground. The other horse had a mouthful of hay as Miranda stood next to it with her right hand on its neck. She held the horse’s lead with her other hand.

The “Gunpowder & Lead” singer wore a maroon mini dress with a plunging neckline that flashed a bit of her chest. The dress also had spaghetti straps and featured rows of sequins that gave it a glam look. She paired the dress with shiny black cowboy boots. The ensemble showed off her toned, tanned legs as well as her shapely arms. Part of a tattoo on her right arm could be seen as she touched the horse. The beauty struck a pose with one leg slightly positioned forward as she gave the camera a serious look

Miranda’s makeup was stunning and included dark eyeshadow, blush, and deep red color on her lips. Her hair was parted down the middle, and she wore it in loose waves that fell over her shoulders. She went light on accessories and appeared to be wearing only a pair of dangling earrings.

In the post’s caption, Miranda announced that Idyllwind has just released new items for its holiday collection.

Her fans gushed over how pretty she looked in the cozy scene.

“You are stunning but this picture is unreal. He is a lucky man,” one fan wrote.

“Wow that is pure beauty. Miranda you always look and sound terrific,” said a second admirer.

Other fans took a moment to wish the singer a happy Thanksgiving, while also complimenting her.

“Miranda, You look like a SUPER MODEL. So Beautiful. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your husband,” a third fan commented.

“You look great! I saw you in Greensboro NC last Saturday. It was an awesome concert! Happy Thanksgiving!” wrote a fourth follower.

The singer also looked amazing when she wore a sparkly red minidress while she performed at the Country Music Awards show earlier this month.