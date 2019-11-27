Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Signs Bill To Ban Flavored Tobacco & Vape Products

States around the country have targeted e-cigarettes over the past year following a rise in lung illnesses – and even deaths – related to the products.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday signed into a law a bill passed by the state legislature to ban all flavored tobacco and vaping products, including the sale of menthol cigarettes, Axios reported.

The new law, which partially goes into effect immediately, puts Massachusetts as the latest state to regulate such products, though as Axios noted, the outright ban on flavored products is seemingly the first instance in any state across the country.

The ban on flavored vaping products goes into effect immediately, Axios said, while the ban on menthol cigarettes will go into effect in about seven months, in June of next year.

As the local CBS station in Boston reported, around the same time Baker signed the law into effect, he reportedly lifted a temporary outright ban on the sale of all vaping products in the state, which was announced September 25. The outright ban was slated to last until January, though Baker announced Wednesday that the ban would end on December 11 and that the state plans to have new regulations put in place by then.

“At that time, we expect to put in place new regulations to ensure everyone knows the legitimate health risks that all vaping products pose,” Baker said at a press conference at the Massachusetts State House Wednesday, per CBS Boston.

States have accused the vaping industry – particularly popular vape manufacturer Juul – of marketing their products toward minors. As The Inquisitr previously reported, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced last week a lawsuit against Juul, claiming that the company knowingly advertised its products toward minors and allowed users to circumvent the age-verification process on its website, allowing minors to order its products. Both California and North Carolina have this year launched similar lawsuits against the popular e-cigarette manufacturer.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, vaping has been linked to a rise in lung-related illnesses, and in some cases, death. While it’s not known exactly what it is about vaping and vape products have have caused the rise in such diseases, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported earlier this month that it believes that Vitamin E found in the products could be one of the causes. While Vitamin E is healthy to be consumed when it is eating, it is reportedly dangerous to be inhaled, per The Inquisitr report.

Specifically in Massachusetts, there have been three vaping-related deaths reported in the state in 2019. Out of 278 reports of vaping-related lung illnesses this year, the state has confirmed 21 cases and reported another 47 likely cases to the CDC, CBS Boston reported.