Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo On Anniversary Of Engagement Announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave their close to 10 million Instagram followers a treat on Wednesday when they shared a never-before-seen photo from their royal wedding. In the snapshot, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be outside of St George’s Chapel, the church where they got married. They’re both in their wedding attire, she in her boat-necked Givenchy gown and the Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara while Harry’s in his military dress uniform. It looks like Harry had just made a joke because Meghan is doubled over with a big smile on her face as she holds her wedding bouquet.

The photo is the second in a series of images posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram account to celebrate the two year anniversary of Meghan and Harry’s engagement announcement. The first photo is one that was taken on November 27, 2018, at their first photocall after the news went public. In it, they’re smiling and holding hands, basking in the happiness of the day. The third is from their first photocall as parents with their baby, Archie, who Harry is holding as Meghan looks on.

The post has been liked over 225,000 times since it was posted and close to 2,500 people have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their well-wishes for the couple.

“To a lifetime of love, peace, and joy,” one fan wrote.

“A beautiful amazing journey that you have been on!” a third commenter gushed.

“We love you guys,” another person commented. “Happy Engagement Day.”

“I love this! How time flies,” another fan of the Sussexes added. “I plan on rewatching the whole of the engagement interview this evening.”

Harry and Meghan have become known for sharing never-before-seen photos when they celebrate milestones in their relationship. On their one-year anniversary, they shared a slideshow that included several images that had not hitherto been released to the press.

The slideshow includes behind-the-scenes glimpses of Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, chatting and of Harry signing the marriage register. You also see a photo of Harry and his brother Prince William going down a flight of stairs before they headed to the chapel.

“A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful,” an excerpt from the lengthy caption reads.

The post has been liked close to 9.5 million times and over 30,000 people have commented on it.