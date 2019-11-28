Is The iPhone On Sale On Black Friday?

Despite multiple reports suggesting that the iPhone isn’t quite the force it used to be in the smartphone market, the handset remains very popular among consumers. That may be one reason why it could sometimes be a challenge to find good holiday deals for Apple’s flagship device, but fortunately for Black Friday shoppers, there are some options available out there, regardless whether you’re looking for a discount on an older iPhone or hoping to save money while buying a brand-new model.

As recapped by Forbes, some of the best available iPhone discounts on Black Friday involve older iterations of the device, including the 2-year-old iPhone 8. The 64GB Space Gray version of this handset is currently on sale at Amazon, with a discounted price of $339.99, or $108 off the original price tag. The phone is listed as a “Renewed” item — this essentially means it’s pre-owned and refurbished — and is fully unlocked to work with any mobile carrier’s SIM card.

In addition to the above deal, shoppers looking for a newer model — and an even bigger discount — can purchase the iPhone XS in Space Gray with 256GB storage, also at Amazon. Much like the aforementioned iPhone 8, this is an Amazon Renewed item that’s also fully unlocked, and it’s now selling for $649.99, or $650 less than the original list price.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

If you’re hoping for straight-up Black Friday discounts on any of this year’s models — the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max — the bad news is that none of the new devices are on sale in the truest sense. The good news, however, is that you can still save lots of money by trading in your old handset before buying either one of the three new phones.

As seen on the Best Buy website, the retailer’s iPhone deals for Black Friday promise savings of up to $500 for qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activations with in-store trade-ins. The above listing includes a link to a page where you can view your estimated trade-in discount — ideally, shoppers willing to swap more recent iPhone models can save more money than those trading in older versions of the device.

Likewise, Walmart is accepting trade-ins of old phones for customers interested in moving up to this year’s iPhone 11 series. As noted by CNET, the deal is available from Thursday, November 28, through Sunday, December 1, for activations on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. However, instead of a discount, buyers will get up to $550 worth of Walmart eGift Cards — that’s $300 for a straight purchase plus a maximum $250 for a qualified trade-in — that can be used on subsequent purchases on the retailer’s website.