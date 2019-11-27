‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, November 26: Ridge Tells Brooke ‘Goodbye’

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 26 features “Bridge” breaking up in an emotional scene. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) called Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) out for not telling him the truth about his son. Instead of telling him that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had accidentally “killed” Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), she chose to tell him about the indecent proposal.

When Brooke tried to defend herself, citing what Thomas had recently done, Ridge pointed out Brooke’s own past. The dressmaker reminded Brooke of all her own scandals and how people have forgiven her for what she has done, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge could not reconcile the woman he loves with the woman standing in front of him, and for that reason he told her that it was over.

The soap opera spoilers predicted that Brooke would protest, but Ridge remained firm. He said that he wanted to remember Brooke as she was now. A montage played of their happiest memories together including the first moment that he saw her. Afterward, both Brooke and Ridge were in tears as they held each other. Ridge told Brooke that he would love her forever but that it was time. He said goodbye to his wife and kissed her for the last time. Shattered, Brooke cried as he left.

i’m so glad they’re over, it probably won’t last too long but thank goodness Ridge is free of her, at least for a little while… nice scene tho #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/mFZhAsgsTr — ???????????? ????Skyla???????????????? (@SkyLizzels) November 27, 2019

At the cliff house, Thomas stopped by to see Steffy. He told her about the hydrofluoric acid drama and how Hope and Brooke had kept the secret of his “death” from everyone. Thomas told Steffy that he wanted to prove to Hope that good people also did bad things sometimes. Steffy didn’t like her brother’s methods but he insisted that Hope would now see him in a new light.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope gets maternal with Douglas. pic.twitter.com/NZSKRmutsA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 26, 2019

Hope went to Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) room. The little boy was asleep and she stroked his hair. He woke up and they started to talk about his mother and how he wished he had a sister and a puppy. Hope told Douglas that he already had a sister, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas then entered Douglas’ room and told the little boy that he now had a mother. Hope had officially adopted him. Thomas said that Hope would never replace Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), but now he had a new mother too. Douglas was delighted with the news and beamed at the prospect of the new development in his life.