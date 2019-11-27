WWE Rumors: Female Superstar Could Soon Be Joining Bray Wyatt, New Report Speculates

Since introducing the character of “The Fiend” earlier this year, Bray Wyatt has worked alone, marking a change from his original cult leader gimmick where he often had his Wyatt Family stable backing him up. However, that might soon change, as a recent report suggests the reigning WWE Universal Champion could be joined by a new and similarly dark character, one that might be portrayed by a long-absent member of the company’s women’s division.

On Tuesday, WWE wardrobe stylist Erica Gimbel took to Twitter to share a video of herself sketching what looked to be a female character’s costume as the theme to Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment played in the background. While it isn’t clear what the outfit may represent, Gimbel dropped another clear hint regarding its purpose as she paraphrased Wyatt’s “let me in” catchphrase in her caption.

At the moment, it’s also far from certain who will be playing this new character. However, WrestlingNews.co noted that there have been some teases regarding the character’s debut on this week’s episode of “Firefly Fun House” on Friday Night SmackDown. The publication added that it’s been speculated Liv Morgan may reveal herself to be “aligned” with Wyatt, especially since she’s frequently used social media to hint at a significant character change.

After originally debuting on the main roster as a member of the villainous Riott Squad stable, Morgan was moved to the SmackDown brand via the Superstar Shake-Up in April, effectively disbanding the faction and placing her in singles competition. She was, however, featured very rarely on the blue brand’s programming and was made her last televised appearance on a July episode of SmackDown Live, where she lost to Charlotte Flair and promised to showcase her “real” self once she returns on air.

While Morgan appeared to have ditched her distinctive pink hairdo in favor of her natural blond locks at a WWE event last month, she tweeted a photo just a few weeks later that showed her rocking black lipstick and nail polish and a matching necklace, seemingly teasing the aforementioned switch to a darker gimmick.

Regardless of whether or not Morgan will be revealed on Friday as Wyatt’s new sidekick, WrestlingNews.co pointed out that many of the ideas related to his Fiend gimmick happen to be his own. As such, the outlet posited that things should remain interesting for Wyatt in the foreseeable future as he moves on to his next feud after retaining his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at the recently concluded Survivor Series pay-per-view.