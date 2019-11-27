WWE News: Two Huge Title Matches Announced For Wednesday’s Episode Of ‘NXT’

After big wins at 'Survivor Series,' WWE has prepped 'NXT' for a big episode of its own.

It was a big weekend for WWE with a couple of huge events, but it was even bigger for NXT who ended up the overall winners. Survivor Series was a big win for the yellow brand as was WarGames, and this week’s episode of NXT is continuing that trend. On Tuesday, a couple of huge matches were announced for this week and one would think you’d have to pay for them as they’re both going to have titles on the line.

On Saturday night, NXT TakeOver: WarGames was a massive success with some incredible matches and two brutal double-cage bouts. On Sunday evening, both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown came out in third and second as it was NXT who won the most matches and showcased their brand supremacy.

Undisputed Era to defend NXT Tag Team Titles against Lee & Dijakovic

Not wanting to lose momentum, the official website of WWE announced a big match that will have the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era will defend their titles against two superstars who were once bitter enemies.

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic have waged major wars against one another in the past, but they have put their differences aside lately. Can they do it once more to collect some gold?

Akira Tozawa challenges NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush

Lio Rush has certainly come across some newfound success since getting back in the ring, and he’s enjoying doing it. Now, he has to face yet another big challenge as Akira Tozawa looks to capture the belt that so many superstars have been chasing.

WWE

Will Dakota Kai explain her shocking actions at TakeOver: WarGames?

On Saturday night, the unexpected heel turn put Team Ripley at a major disadvantage in the first-ever women’s WarGames Match. Mia Yim was taken out backstage first and after that, Tegan Nox was destroyed in the cage by her so-called friend.

Nox and everyone else wants some kind of explanation, but will Kai even bother to give one?

Is Tommaso Ciampa’s hunt for the NXT Championship back on?

One of the most talented and popular superstars in all of NXT is ready to get back home and reunite with his beloved Goldie. Adam Cole is quite aware as to how much damage and destruction can be brought forth by Ciampa, but the NXT Champion has been on quite a roll of his own.

After pinning Cole inside the cage at WarGames, though, Ciampa may be ready to get back what he feels he never truly lost.