WWE News: The Undertaker Tells Of The Time He Choked Out Kurt Angle On A Plane

Never bother a sleeping legend.

There are many stories from the history of WWE and professional wrestling which have made the rounds for years. One of the most famous tales is about “The Plane Ride From Hell,” which included The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Scott Hall, and many others. With Taker’s career coming to an end, he recently looked back on the moment on that trip when he choked out Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

It was back in May 2002 when a number of WWE superstars were returning from a tour of Europe. This led to “The Plane Ride From Hell,” a charter flight that reportedly involved a lot of alcohol, some big egos, practical jokes, and so much more.

Along with a rumored shoot fight between Brock Lesnar and Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig, there was a playful wrestling match between two others. Those two who got into that match were Kurt Angle and none other than WWE big boss Vince McMahon.

During the new Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker spoke of a moment on the plane when he was sleeping and woke up to a fight. At first, he didn’t realize that the “fight” between McMahon and Angle was merely a case of them playing around and it led to him taking action.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., The Undertaker just remembers waking up out of a deep sleep and seeing the two men fighting. He was stretched out in the big first-class seats and sleeping when all of a sudden, things got serious.

He took matters into his own hands and it was at the expense of Kurt Angle.

“I was out and they were at my feet. So I come to and I see Kurt on Vince and I went, ‘Oh hell no!'” The Undertaker recalled.

Loading...

“So I locked [Kurt] and I was in tight. Finally, Kurt was like, ‘Take…Take’ He could barely get it out. ‘You’re choking me.’ Then somebody by that time said they were just playing and I let go, sat back down in my seat and went back out.”

Kurt Angle was simply playing around with his boss, but at least Vince McMahon knew that he had a Hall of Famer protecting his every move.

Many other stories have been shared about “The Plane Ride From Hell” over the years, but this one is just scary. The Undertaker is already intimidating enough as it is, but to be almost legitimately choked out by him is something entirely different than being in a WWE ring with him.