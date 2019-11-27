‘One Piece’ Episode 912 Spoilers, Preview: Chaos In Wano Erupts, Emperor Kaido And Jack Appear

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “The Strongest Man in the World! Shutenmaru, the Thieves Brigade Chief!,” is set to feature a major commotion in the Land of Wano involving two of the strongest members of the Beast Pirates – Emperor Kaido and Jack the Drought – and the thief brigade chief, Shutenmaru.

“Jack who appears in the town looking for Luffy, and Shutenmaru clash! The Land of Wano is in chaos with everyone having different agendas! While the evenly-matched fierce fight carries on with a peal of thunder, Kaido shows up tearing open the sky! He reveals his true appearance and shakes up Luffy and the others!”

After learning about the presence of Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law, Beast Pirates All-Star Jack immediately headed to Bakura Town to capture them. As mentioned in the past episodes of One Piece, Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem isn’t really the boss of Bakura Town, but instead Jack. Jack and his men scattered throughout the town with the hope of finding Luffy and Law.

Unfortunately, Jack didn’t find any traces of the two pirate captains and encountered a different enemy in Bakura Town — Shutenmaru. As shown in the preview, One Piece Episode 912 is set to show the clash between Jack and Shutenmaru. Jack may be the right-hand man of Emperor Kaido, but there seems to be a man living in the Land of Wano who can rival his power. Shutenmaru is the leader of the thief brigade, a group of bandits that are causing trouble in the Land of Wano and stealing food from the citizens and the Beast Pirates.

Zorro vs. Zoro. Who ya got?? ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/DSXZ4D7f4Y — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 26, 2019

Loading...

Shutenmaru isn’t just an ordinary bandit. As revealed in One Piece manga, Shutenmaru’s real name is Ashura Doji, and he’s one of the members of the Nine Red Scabbards. Kinemon said that having Ashura Doji on their side is like fighting with 100 people.

While Shutenmaru and Jack are having an intense battle, Emperor Kaido will show up in his true form. One Piece Episode 912 preview featured Emperor Kaido descending from the dark clouds covering the Land of Wano. Based on what is shown in the preview, it seems like Emperor Kaido ate a devil fruit that enables him to turn into a dragon. Everyone who saw Emperor Kaido in his true form is shocked and scared at the same time. After seeing their main target, there is a strong chance that Luffy will make another reckless decision that will put him and his crew in a dangerous situation.