Gwen Stefani Rocks Fishnets And A Gold Bodysuit, Teases Special Guest For Her Song Medley On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani will be performing a medley of songs from her album 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.'

Gwen Stefani teased her performance on tonight’s episode of The Voice with a photo of one of her stylish stage outfits. In an Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday afternoon, she also revealed that she’ll be joined by a special guest when she sings a medley of songs from her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

In the snapshot that Gwen uploaded, she’s pictured rocking a glittering bodysuit covered with intricate gold beading. Her stunning costume is also embellished with a few embroidered red flowers, and beaded gold fringe dangles from the garment’s arms and leg openings. The bodysuit features sheer panels above and underneath the bust, and it has dramatic puffy sleeves constructed out of a stiff, light blue fabric. A pair of black fishnet stockings and over-the-knee black boots with rows of buckles down the front completed Gwen’s eye-catching ensemble. Gwen didn’t reveal whether the costume is what she’ll be wearing for her performance on The Voice.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen and her fans are marking the 15th anniversary of the No Doubt frontwoman’s L.A.M.B. record this month, and she recently announced that she would be bringing the celebration to The Voice stage tonight.

Ahead of the show, Gwen took to social media to reveal that she was “so excited” about her performance, and she teased that it will feature a special guest. She didn’t say who this would be, but she hinted that her medley will include one of the most popular songs from her first solo album — “Hollaback Girl.” In her Instagram post, Gwen turned the song’s title into a hashtag, and she referenced one of the tune’s most famous lyrics by tacking on a few banana emoji.

Gwen didn’t perform “Hollaback Girl” with another singer, but Grammy-winning rapper Eve was featured on the L.A.M.B. song “Rich Girl.” The only other two songs from the album that weren’t solo performances were “Long Way to Go” and “Bubble Pop Electric,” which featured Outkast’s André 3000.

Other notable songs from Love. Angel. Music. Baby. include “Cool,” “Harajuku Girls,” and “What You Waiting For?”

In response to Gwen’s Instagram post about her medley, fans flooded the comments section with remarks about how excited they are.

“I cant wait!!!! Y’all LAMB is 15???? Also, slay queen you look GORGEOUS,” wrote one of the singer’s followers.

“Wow! You look amazing,” another remarked. “I can’t wait to watch tonight. #LAMB15.”

A number of Gwen’s followers also guessed that Eve will be her special guest.

“Cant wait to see you and Eve tonight!!” read one response to her post.

Fans can watch Gwen Stefani perform her L.A.M.B. medley when The Voice airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.